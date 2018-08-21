Kerala, After The Flood: Centre rejects asking UN for support after Shashi Tharoor says he will approach organisation

A day after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he was in Geneva to approach the United Nations and international humanitarian agencies for flood relief activities in Kerala, the Central government reportedly rejected any UN support for the state.

A report by Malayalam news portal Deepika said that the External Affairs Ministry had informed UN that the Indian government was able to manage the relief activities in the flood-hit state.

Earlier, Tharoor had tweeted that he will meet UN and international humanitarian agencies for consultations on Kerala floods.

Landed in Geneva to meet w/ @UN & international humanitarian agencies for consultations on #KeralaFloods. While seeking help is the prerogative of the Govt of India, i am here, in close consultation w/ @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi, to explore what help could be possible if sought — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2018

Tharoor had gone to Geneva with the permission of a Delhi court to pay respects to former UN secretary general Kofi Annan, who died last week.

The Congress leader, who had served the world body as its under secretary general, has got a personal rapport with many top officials of UN agencies like the UNOG head Michael Moller.

Tharoor had also held talks with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and additional chief secretary (revenue) PH Kurian before going to Geneva.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier expressed concerns over the floods in the state.

With inputs from TK Devasia