Kerala, after floods: Pinarayi Vijayan says UAE will provide assistance of Rs 700 crore; building 'new Kerala' is govt's aim

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that building a "new Kerala" was his aim as his government turned focus to rehabilitation work after the floodwaters, which caused the death of 223 people and left lakhs of people displaced, began to recede.

ANI quoted Vijayan as saying, "(The) Kerala cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor to convene a special assembly session on 30 August to discuss relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction of Kerala after floods."

Ahead of an all-party meet on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered a financial assistance of Rs 700 crores for the relief and rehabilitation in the state. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a relief fund of Rs 500 crore after conducting an aerial survey and a meeting with top government officials.

"The Centre said they will make all necessary requirements available to us but in today's situation what is most needed is the necessary help, equivalent to the total damages caused so far," Vijayan said on Tuesday, NDTV reported.

Vijayan also warned of legal action if anyone was found spreading false rumours. He asked the people to stay vary of false propaganda and appealed that Kerala can use all the help it can get.

"Kerala is exhibiting monumental strength to bounce back from this tragedy, and anyone who is trying to disrupt it will face serious consequences," the chief minister tweeted.

According to reports, after immediate rescue operations, the next monumental need in front of the flood-ravaged state is funds and resources to rebuild infrastructure. Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons flagged the need for ready-to-eat dry food, doctors and nurses in the state, saying people are now getting back to whatever is left of their homes with the waters receding. The minister also issued an appeal to skilled workers like plumbers, electricians and carpenters to come to make homes livable and help the state regain normalcy.

Chief Minister Vijayan also instructed state officials to ensure that financial relief and essential materials reach Kerala's interstate migrant workers, in a review meeting on Sunday. According to the chief minister's office, thousands of migrant workers in affected areas were lacking shelter and food.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather report, said that heavy rain is not likely in any district in the state till 25 August at least. The prediction is light to moderate rainfall in all 14 districts.

With inputs from agencies