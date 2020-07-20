Kendriya Vidyalaya schools begin online registration for Class 1 at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in; 7 August is last date to apply
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the first provisionally selected students list for Class 1 on 11 August, the second list will be out on 9 April.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun the online registration process for admission to Class 1 for the academic session 2020-2021 on its official website kvsangathan.nic.in.
According to Hindustan Times, the online registration will be open till 7 August at 7 pm. The registration for Class 2 has started on 20 July and will be on 25 July at 4 pm if any vacancy exists.
The authorities have requested parents to not visit Kendriya Vidyalayas physically to avoid gathering in view of COVID-19 pandemic, reported The Times of India.
The registration forms for Class 1 admission need to be filled online and after completion of registration process, parents need to scan the application form and mail it to the concerned KV.
The report added that the provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates will be released on 11 August. If seats remain vacant after the 1st round, KVS will release a 2nd list on 24 August and a third list will be released on 26 August in case of any vacancies by the end of 2nd counseling.
To apply for KV admissions 2020, those interested need to visit the website kvsangathan.nic.in/academic/admission-guidelines.
Once there, they need to visit the admissions portal on the homepage and click on the application link or registration link. They need to fill in the details and submit the application form.
As per a report in Times Now, documents needed for the admission include, a digital photograph of the child seeking admission with a max JPEG file size of 256 KB, a scanned copy of the child's birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of size at most 256KB), details of government certificate in case the application falls under economically weak section and transfer details of parent/ grandparent whose service credentials are being used in the application.
