Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) admission 2019: Registration for Class 2 and above begins at kvsangathan.nic.in; check here to know how to apply

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) admission 2019 | The online registration for Class 2 and above, except Class 11, for the academic year 2019-20 started on Tuesday (2 April, 2019). Candidates willing to take admission should apply latest by 9 April through the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. Admissions would be done on the basis of availability in a particular class. Application forms for Class 11 will be issued after the declaration of Class 10 board exam results.

The admission list would be released on 12 April. Candidates whose name will appear on the list can complete the admission formalities from 12 to 20 April, 2019. The admission process would be closed on 30 April, 2019. Reservation of seats would be according to the KVS admission guidelines and reckoning of age for all classes would be as on 31 March, 2019.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) admission 2019: How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.in

Step 2: Register the candidate's name and other necessary details. On successful registration, a unique code will be assigned

Step 3: Use this code to login and fill the online application form

Step 4: After completing the application form, click on 'submit application'

Step 5: On successful submission, an application submission code, which is different from the login code, will be given

Step 6: Note the same and the list of documents to be submitted at the time of admission

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVS) admission 2019: List of documents needed

1. A self-attested downloaded registration form with recent passport size photograph of the student attached to it

2. Original date of birth certificate for verification

3. SC/ ST/ OBC certificates if applicable, is required to be carried during the admission process

4. A transfer certificate (if applicable)

5. Self-attested photocopies of date of birth, residence proof/service proof, appointment letter/latest pay slip (if applicable), caste certificate in the name of child and disability of certificate (if applicable)

Kendriya Vidyalayas had released the first list of Class 1 admission on 26 March. It is available at kvsangathan.nic.in or kvsadmissiononline.in or on the official website of the concerned school. The second and third merit lists of Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission will be based on the remaining vacant seats and will be released on 9 and 23 April respectively. There is a total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.