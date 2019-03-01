Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2019-20: Online registration begins today, apply at kvsangathan.nic.in

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2019-20 | The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on Friday opened the online registration portal for Class 1 for the 2019-20 academic year on its official website kvsangathan.nic.in. Applications can also directly be filled out here.

Online registration will close at 4 pm on 19 March, as per the notice on the official website. Admission guidelines can be directly accessed here.

According to reports, KVS will release the first admission list on 26 March, the second list on 9 April and the third list on 23 April if seats remain vacant. Online registration for Class 2 will go on from 2 to 9 April, 2019. Additionally, the application process for Class 11 will be released immediately after Class 10 results come out.

How to apply for KVS admission 2019-20:

— Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

— Click on the moving link "Online registration for admission to..." which will appear at the top of the page.

— A pop box might open, click "OK". You will be redirected to a new page.

— Click on "New registration"

— Click on "Back to Instructions", and read them carefully.

— Check the box cretifying that you have read the instructions and click on "Proceed"

— Start filling the form and click "Register"

In 2018, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants had applied for around 1 lakh seats, News18 reported. The KVS had released the list on time online only. The list has been displayed on the official website of the individual schools.

Students will be shortlisted, as per the priority category. A total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas are registered across the country.

