‘Age is just a number’, says an old adage signifying that a certain set of numbers do not define who you are. Moreover, it is a testament to a person’s righteousness that they can achieve whatever they want, whenever they desire so. Following the same, a 68-year-old weightlifter mother has now hit headlines for ‘working out’ at her age despite suffering severe arthritis pains earlier. Her rigorous approach to course-correcting her life has led her to not missing a day at the gym.

As per the viral clip making rounds on the internet, the woman’s ultra-careful exercises take place under her son-turned-trainer Ajay Sangwan’s care. With over 6,000 Instagram followers, Ajay handles her mother’s online presence.

The clip shows an aged woman dressed in a salwar kameez and wearing shoes ready to exercise. The caption reads, “Mom decided to make changes in her.” A background music says, “If you start today and stay consistent with your diet and workout, in 3-4 weeks you will be stronger.”

Check out the post:

The video shows the woman lifting heavy weights, as instructed by her son. In addition, she performs other exercises like squats and planks eagerly and enthusiastically. The high-five at the end of the clip by the duo shows each’s contribution to the goal.

The post garnered over 27,000 views.

Check out some of the responses below:

Another shared her personal experience adding, “I started doing aerobics and gym workouts from the age of 46 until 74. If you have determination any lady can do it.”

