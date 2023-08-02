'Keep grinding': Meet 68-year-old weightlifter mom who is inspiring internet with her workout
The 68-year-old's son-turned-trainer Ajay Sangwan calls her the 'Dangal Pehalwan' looking at the way she runs and pushes more than 200 kgs of weight in the gym. With over 6,000 Instagram followers, Ajay handles her mother's online presence
‘Age is just a number’, says an old adage signifying that a certain set of numbers do not define who you are. Moreover, it is a testament to a person’s righteousness that they can achieve whatever they want, whenever they desire so. Following the same, a 68-year-old weightlifter mother has now hit headlines for ‘working out’ at her age despite suffering severe arthritis pains earlier. Her rigorous approach to course-correcting her life has led her to not missing a day at the gym.
As per the viral clip making rounds on the internet, the woman’s ultra-careful exercises take place under her son-turned-trainer Ajay Sangwan’s care. With over 6,000 Instagram followers, Ajay handles her mother’s online presence.
The clip shows an aged woman dressed in a salwar kameez and wearing shoes ready to exercise. The caption reads, “Mom decided to make changes in her.” A background music says, “If you start today and stay consistent with your diet and workout, in 3-4 weeks you will be stronger.”
Check out the post:
The video shows the woman lifting heavy weights, as instructed by her son. In addition, she performs other exercises like squats and planks eagerly and enthusiastically. The high-five at the end of the clip by the duo shows each’s contribution to the goal.
The post garnered over 27,000 views.
Check out some of the responses below:
One user remarked, “Wow aunty. Keep it up. Aap dusri ladies ke liye prerna ho.” (You inspire other women.)
“Respect,” commented another.
“Keep up the good work. Keep grinding. Keep us posted on your progress,” said another.
Another shared her personal experience adding, “I started doing aerobics and gym workouts from the age of 46 until 74. If you have determination any lady can do it.”
Several others dropped red hearts on the post.
