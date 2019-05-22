KEAM Result 2019: Kerala CEE declares results for engineering, medical, architecture exams; check scores on cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Result 2019: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala declared the results for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 examination on Tuesday, 21 May. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on CEE’s official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

CEE Kerala held the KEAM 2019 exams on 2 May and 3 May this year. The answer key to the tests were released on 4 May.

Steps to access the results for KEAM 2019:

Step 1: Visit Kerala CEE's official website cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘KEAM 2019 Candidate Portal’

Step 3: On the new candidate log-in page, enter the required credentials and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results from the relevant link and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the KEAM 2019 exams will be eligible for admission to colleges in Kerala that offer engineering and pharmaceutical courses.

Now that the results are released, CEE will soon begin the counselling process for shortlisted candidates.

According to reports, CEE will release the ranking lists for various courses on or before 20 June. These courses include engineering, architecture, B.Pharm, MBBS/BDS/ BHMS/BSMS/BUMS, agriculture/veterinary/forestry/fisheries and BAMS.

