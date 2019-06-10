KEAM rank list 2019: Kerala commissioner of entrance exams releases rank list for architecture, medical, engineering exams on cee-kerala.org

KEAM rank list 2019 | The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam rank list for 2019 has been released along with the result at cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE). The KEAM entrance exam rank list is likely to be divided into the following categories: Architecture rank list, Medical rank list, and the Engineering rank list.

The KEAM rank list will be based on a 50-50 weightage of Class 12 exam and KEAM entrance exam marks. The exam was conducted on 2 and 3 May this year. Vishnu Vinod from Anakkara in Idukki has secured the first rank in KEAM entrance exams. Goutham Govind of Kochalummoodu in Kottayam district has bagged the second rank, and Aquib Nawaz of Vedavathoor in Kottayam secured the third position.

At least 90,000 candidates appeared for the KEAM entrance exam in 2018.

How to download KEAM entrance exam 2019 rank card:

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Select the KEAM candidate login tab

Step 3: Enter details like application number and password to generate KEAM rank card

Step 4: Download the the KEAM rank list that will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference

Reportedly, KEAM authorities will start the counselling sessions in the third week of June and the registration will begin on 24 June.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.