KEAM 2021: Entrance exam to be held on 24 July; check steps to apply, eligibility criteria here
The test is held for admission to engineering, medical, pharmacy, architecture, and allied courses in various government and private colleges of Kerala
The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 entrance test will be held on 24 July. The date has been announced by the Commission for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Government of Kerala today, 27 May.
The test is held for admission to Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architecture, and allied courses in various government and private colleges of Kerala. Those who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website www.cee-kerala.org. The commission will open the application window soon.
Once the registration process begins, aspirants can follow these steps to apply:
- Go to www.cee-kerala.org
- On the homepage, click on the application link
- Register yourself and then log in using registration id and password
- Fill the application form, upload all the required documents
- Pay the fee and print a copy of the pre-filled application form
- Submit it
Eligibility criteria:
- A candidate must have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent examination
- He/She must have scored at least 45 percent marks with Mathematics and Physics as compulsory subjects and Chemistry as optional
- Those belonging to ST/SC/SEBC/PWD categories will be given a relaxation of 5 percent in qualifying marks
Examination schedule:
Paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while Paper 2 for Mathematics will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam will be held in offline mode. Each paper will have 120 questions of 4 marks each. Every wrong answer will result in a penalty of 1 mark. Those who will qualify for the entrance test will be called for counselling.
