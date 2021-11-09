KEAM 2021: CEE Kerala to release Round 3 seat allotment list today; check cee.kerala.gov.in

Shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their allotment between 10 to 15 November and pay the required application fee

The round three seat allotment result of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 exam will be released today, 9 November by the Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE), Kerala. Soon after the result is announced, students can access and download the allotment list by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. Also, students have to log in to the candidate portal to check the result.

The KEAM is conducted for aspirants seeking admission to various professional degree courses. This year, the KEAM round three seat allotment was completed on the basis of a centralised allotment process (CAP).

Steps to check KEAM seat allotment list:

Go to the official website of CEE at https://cee.kerala.gov.in/main.php

Search and click on the link that reads ‘KEAM 2020 - Candidate Portal’ on the home page

As a new page opens, students need to log in using the correct KEAM application number and password

Within a few seconds, the KEAM 2021 seat allotment round 3 will be displayed

Kindly, check the allotment list and download it for future use or reference

Candidates shortlisted for KEAM 2021 seat allotment will be requested to confirm their admission process by paying the required application fee. Once released, they will have to confirm their allotment from 10 to 15 November.

Earlier on 7 October, the CEE Kerala had published the KEAM rank list. Furthermore, a total of 73,977 students appeared for KEAM 2021 in the engineering stream, out of which 51,031 have qualified it. However, the total number of students selected in the rank list is 47,629.

Along with the allotment result, the concerned authorities will also provide the last rank details for KEAM seat allotment 2021. Moreover, this will be the last allotment list for admission to private self-financing architecture/ engineering or pharmacy colleges.