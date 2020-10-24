KEAM 2020 second round allotment list released, check at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2020| A total of 56,599 students qualified for admission to the engineering stream and 44,390 students for the pharmacy stream

KEAM 2020 | Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam 2020 second round of allotment list has been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, on its official website - cee.kerala.gov.in.

The first phase allotment to Architecture courses has also been published by CEE, Kerala on its official website.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a total of 56,599 students qualified for admission to the engineering stream and 44,390 students for the pharmacy stream. They will now have to participate in the counselling process.

Students who will have been allotted seats will be required to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 to secure it. They can also opt out of accepting the seats allotted to them and wait for the subsequent allotment list.

Those who accept the seats allotted to them will have to report to the college for verification of document.

As per the official notification, students who have got allotment as per the second phase allotment to Engineering and Pharmacy courses and first phase allotment to Architecture courses will have to remit the fee/ balance fee from 24 to 31 October through online payment.

The payment of fees can also be made through any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala.

Steps to check KEAM second phase allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, official website - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on candidate login.

Step 3: Click on the KEAM second phase allotment list.

Step 4: Check for your name. Save and take a print.

Here is the direct link of KEAM second phase allotment 2020: https://cee.kerala.gov.in/keam_2020/public/list/last_rank_p2.pdf

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the third phase allotment to Engineering/ Pharmacy programmes and the second phase allotment to Architecture courses will commence from 1 November.