KEAM 2020 eligibility criteria for BArch admission changed, candidates just need passing marks in PCM

KEAM BArch admission 2020 is based on the performance of students in NATA 2020 and qualifying exam. There was no separate entrance exam conducted for KEAM BArch

The Council of Architecture has revised the eligibility criteria this year for admission to the BArch courses. Candidates seeking admission this academic year will just need passing marks in PCM subjects unlike the norm of getting at least 50 percent marks.

The decision has been taken by authorities for only this academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The notice by KEAM mentioned that the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has recommended making the necessary change in the clause of KEAM 2020 prospectus.

Those seeking admission to the BArch programme this year should have passed in 10+2 scheme of exam with PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) subjects or have cleared 10+3 diploma exams with Mathematics.

KEAM BArch admission 2020 is based on the performance of students in NATA 2020 and qualifying exam. There was no separate entrance exam conducted for KEAM BArch.

A report said that equal weightage is given to the marks obtained by students in NATA examinations and in the qualifying examinations. The counselling process for KEAM 2020 will be conducted online through a Centralised Allotment Process. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for counselling and seat allotment process. Students will be allotted seats on the basis of availability and the choices entered in the application.

At the time of counselling candidates will be required to provide documents for verification. After the seat is allotted to a candidate, he/she will be required to pay a fee to confirm it. The seats that will not be accepted by the candidates will be allotted in the subsequent round KEAM BArch counseling.