KEAM 2019 second allotment list released: Kerala CEE merit list out on official website cee.kerala.gov.in, how to download

KEAM 2019 second allotment list released: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) exam 2019 second allotment list has been released today (Monday, 8 July) by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala. The merit list has been uploaded on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

The allotment list indicates the colleges allotted to the candidates as per their ranks has been released by the CEE Kerala. The online payment window is open and will be closed on 12 July, 3 pm. The KEAM third allotment list will be released on 12 July.

The first round seat allotment result was announced on 20 June. The KEAM 2019 examination was conducted on 2 May and 3 May and the result was announced on 21 May. Over 90,000 candidates took the KEAM entrance exam last year of which 58,268 students qualified for engineering and 47,974 for pharmacy. The Kerala Engineering Agriculture Medical Degree KEAM 2019 was held across 14 districts centres. The KEAM 2019 rank list was released on 10 June and CEE Kerala released the complete rank list on 4 July.

How to check the KEAM 2019 second allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website (cee.kerala.gov.in)

Step 2: Select the 'allotment' list link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Hit submit

Step 5: Once the list has been displayed, check for your name

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

CEE KERALA allotment list 2019: Here is a list of documents needed

— Admit card issed by CEE

— Certificate of Birth

— Original mark sheet for academic record

— Pass certificate

— Allotment letter issued by CEE

— Originals of all uploaded documents

— Reservation certificate, if any

— Nativity certificates

— Allotment list print out

— Choice filling print outs

The list of the first allotment was released on 21 June. The exam was conducted on 2 and 3 June in 14 districts centres of Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai, reports said.

