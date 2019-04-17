KEAM 2019 admit card released: Candidates can check cee.kerala.gov.in to download their hall ticket

KEAM 2019 Admit Card Released | The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) released the KEAM 2019 admit card on Wednesday. Candidates who registered for KEAM 2019 can visit the official website of the board cee.kerala.gov.in to check and download their admit card. They will have to carry a printout of the admit card at the time of examination.

According to a CEE notification, the KEAM 2019 examinations have been rescheduled to 2 May and 3 May. Earlier, the exams were set to be held on 27 and 28 April. The results are expected on 25 May.

Steps to download KEAM admit card 2019 :

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2019 link.

Step 3: Now click on the link for KEAM 2019 admit card.

Step 4: Once, the login page opens, enter your application number and password

Step 5: After logging in successfully your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Use the link to download the admit card and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check whether the personal details furnished on the admit card are correct. After downloading the admit card, candidates must keep it safely as they won't be permitted to sit for the examination without it.

