KEAM 2018: Commissioner for entrance exams invites fresh online applications for admission to B.Arch, MBBS and BDS

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 15:43:39 IST

The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has invited fresh online applications for admission to architecture (B.Arch) and medical and allied courses including MBBS and BDS through the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM 2018) from aspirants who have not yet applied.

Representational image. Getty Images

In the case of candidates, who have already applied for admission to various courses, the facility has been made available for making additions to the opted courses.

Candidates who had appeared for the Paper-I of the engineering entrance examinations, but had not opted for B.Pharm course will be able to opt for the same among their list of options.

The facility for online submission of fresh applications and addition of courses to the already submitted application will be available on the website (www.cee.kerala.gov.in) of the Commissioner for entrance examinations from 7 May to 12 May till 5 pm.

Further information can also be obtained by contacting the helpline numbers: 0471 2339101, 2339102, 2339103, 2339104.


