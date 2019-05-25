KCET Results 2019: Karnataka Common Entrance Test results declared, visit kea.kar.nic.in to check scores

KCET Results 2019 Declared | The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 were announced today (25 May) at a press conference presided by Higher Education minister GT Devegowda, reports Indian Express. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka CET exam was conducted on 23 and 24 April, for determining the eligibility/merit for admission to the first year or first semester of full time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses. Once the results are out, a merit is also released. The Karnataka CET Result 2019 is valid for one year to get admissions in colleges across the state.

Around 1.4 lakh students attained eligibility for Engineering courses.

#KCET Results: More than 1.4 lakh candidates attain eligibility for Engg. & Tech courses. The same for Agriculture is over 1.13 lakh. @IndianExpress | @IEBengaluru pic.twitter.com/RTeZnEbfME — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) May 25, 2019

How to check KCET Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KCET Result 2019’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, enter your registration number and roll number

Step 4: The Karnataka CET Result 2019 and your scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference

In 2018, a total of 1.5 lakh candidates cleared the examination successfully, the result of which was declared on 2 June. Vijayapura’s Shridhar Dodamani topped in engineering while the second rank holder was Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada.

