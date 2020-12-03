KCET Counselling 2020: KEA declares round 1 seat allotment result; check cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Those who have been allotted a seat will have to reserve it by paying a fee and download admission order between 4 and 6 December up to 5 pm

The Karnataka Common Entrance Examination (KCET) round 1 seat allotment result 2020 has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). Candidates can check the result on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to Times Now, the choice filling process has started from 2 pm today. Candidates will have to accept and freeze the option for counselling by 5 December.

Those who have been allotted a seat will have to reserve it by paying a fee and download admission order between 4 and 6 December up to 5 pm.

The last date for reporting at the college allotted by Choice-1 candidate along with original document as per their eligibility and verification slip is 7 December up to 4 pm.

As per Careers 360, candidates under special categories including Physically Disabled (PwD), NCC and sports category have been allotted seats first. Next, the candidates belonging to general category were allotted seat.

Steps to check KCET counselling 2020 round 1 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Latest Announcements, click on the link that reads, "UGCET 2020 - First round seat allotment result."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your CET number.

Step 4: Press the Submit button.

Step 5: The KCET Counselling 2020 round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Save and take a printout of the allotment result.

Here's the direct link to check and download KCET counselling 2020 round 1 seat allotment result.

As per Indian Express, a total of 1,27,627 candidates have cleared KCET 2020 in agriculture courses. More than 1.29 lakh have cleared the veterinary sciences paper and 1,29,611 have passed in AYUSH, while 1,55,552 have cleared and Pharma subjects. In engineering, 1,53,470 students have cleared the entrance exam.