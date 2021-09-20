Applicants who clear KCET 2021 written examination will need to register themselves for the counselling process on the official website

The results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 are expected to be declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) at 4 pm today, 20 September. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan made the announcement on his Twitter account.

#KCET2021 results will be announced tomorrow (20/09/2021). Click the link after 4PM for results: https://t.co/G8w1zzjmyw All the best! — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) September 19, 2021

Once announced, registered applicants can view their scorecards by visiting the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Steps to view KCET 2021 result:

― Go to the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

― Click on the link for KCET 2021 that is available on the homepage

― Login using the required details such as your registration number

― The KCET 2021 result will appear. Check all the details on the scorecard to see if they are correct

― Save and download a copy of the scorecard for use in the future

Candidates can check their ranks and maximum marks through the KCET 2021 scorecard. Applicants who clear KCET 2021 written examination will be called for counselling later. Shortlisted applicants will need to register themselves for the counselling on the official website.

Applicants need to secure a minimum of 50 percent to qualify the KCET 2021. For SC/ST candidates, a relaxation of 10 percent is applicable, meaning they can qualify after obtaining 40 percent in the exam.

The Karnataka government had earlier announced that the admission to undergraduate professional courses would be done on the basis of the KCET marks obtained by the students, not the second-year pre-university exam grades.

The KCET 2021 was held on 28 and 29 August, with around 2,01,834 candidates registering for the exam. Out of the total registered candidates, 1,62,439 candidates appeared for the biology exam, and 1,89,522 candidates appeared for mathematics. The attendance for physics and chemistry exams was 1,93,588 and 1,93,522 respectively, according to the KEA.

The KCET is conducted for gaining admission in government engineering and technology and pharmacy colleges in the state.