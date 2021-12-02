KCET 2021: Deadline for choice entry, fee payment and reporting to college extended; check details here

The deadline for exercise of choices (selecting the right choice out of four choices) by the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round, has been extended till 5:30 pm on 3 December

The deadline for online choice entry, fee payment and college reporting time for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) has been extended by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The notice for date extension can be checked at the official website of the KEA - https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The deadlines have been extended for the engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, naturopathy and yoga courses of the Karnataka undergraduate CET (UGCET 2021), as per the official notice.

Process for KCET 2021 option entry:

- Visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

- Click on the link for first round choice entry of KCET 2021

- Key in your credentials such as CET number and captcha

- Select your choice carefully and submit the KCET 2021 option

- Download the confirmation page and keep it for use in the future

Direct link to make a choice entry is here - http://kea-ug.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com/ugcet2021engchoicer1pdnew/main/index.php

According to the notice, the deadline for exercise of choices (selecting the right choice out of four choices) by the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round, has been extended till 5:30 pm on 3 December. The option of payment of fees and downloading admission order has been extended till 4.30 pm on 4 December.

Direct link to view notice is here - http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/cet2021/choiceentry_extended21english.pdf

Furthermore, the deadline for reporting to the allotted colleges has also been extended by the KEA. The last date for reporting to the allotted colleges by choice-1 candidates, as per the notice, is till 5:30 pm on 6 December.

An official notice released by KEA mentions that after verification of the real seat allotment results of Karnataka UGCET 2021, candidates will be given four choices.

Candidates have to select any one choice out of four which is suitable for them. Applicants should choose their options keeping in the the future implications of the same.

If a candidate does not exercise their choice within the stipulated time, they will not be allowed to participate in future rounds and the seat allotted to them stands cancelled without any further notice. To make payment, exercise the choice, or download the Challan, applicants need to visit the website – http://kea.kar.nic.in.