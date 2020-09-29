KCET 2020: KEA gives candidates final chance to submit documents; upload at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in before 1 Oct

Candidates who had given their documents but did not declare the same can also complete the process by selecting the declaration option

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on Monday gave candidates a final chance to upload their documents for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020, said reports. A notice regarding the same was posted on KEA's official website.

According to the official statement, the process of uploading documents will continue for candidates who have been assigned ranks between 1,00,001 and the last rank in CET 2020 till 1 October.

The notice states that taking into consideration the requests received from candidates who were unable to upload documents for various reasons, a final chance has been given to them to upload the relevant documents from 28 September to 1 October.

The notice further adds that candidates who have got spot ranks due to non-submission of 2nd PUC/ Class 12 marksheets/ change in marks due to revaluation can also upload their documents during that period.

Candidates who had given their documents but did not declare the same can also complete the process of uploading of documents by selecting the declaration option.

“No further extension will be given to upload the documents for CET 2020,” the official notice further reads.

Here's how to upload KCET 2020 documents:

Candidates need to first visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Once there, they need to go to the candidate’s login section and key in credentials and login. After they have uploaded the documents in the relevant format, they need to select the declare button and submit the KCET 2020 application form.

According to an earlier report by Times Now, the documents that are uploaded should be as per the eligibility clause and reservations claimed by the candidate. All documents must be uploaded in PDF format and size of each PDF must not exceed 1 MB. If the number of study certificates for any candidate is more than one, then they have to scan all as a single PDF file to upload.