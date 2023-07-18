'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan': PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition meeting in Bengaluru

As Opposition parties assembled in Bengaluru to forge a united front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked the rival camp saying that the people of the country call this gathering a ‘Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan’.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, PM Modi said, “People of the country say that this is a ‘Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan’… Another specialty of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured… If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured…”

PM Modi said that the people who are responsible for the plight of India have today opened their shops which will guarantee you poison of casteism and immense corruption.

“Today, the people of the country have already decided to bring BJP-led NDA back into power in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops…24 ke liye 26 hone waale rajnaitik dalon par ye bada fit baithta hai. They are singing some other song but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else’s. There is a guarantee of poison of casteism and immense corruption at their shops. Now, they are in Bengaluru…,” said the Prime Minister.

Talking about the dynastic political parties, he said that the democracy is of the people, by the people and for the people but for dynasts it is of the family, by the family and for the family.

“Family first, nation nothing. This is their motto… There is hatred, corruption and appeasement politics. The country is a victim of the fire of dynastic politics. For them, only their family’s growth matters not that of the poor in the country….,” added PM Modi.

Top leaders of 26 Opposition parties have gathered in Bengaluru to decide on the contours of the front that will take on the BJP next year.

According to an NDTV report, citing sources, there is a chance that Sonia Gandhi – who was the chairperson of UPA – will be named the president of the United Front, and Nitish Kumar the Convenor.

Sources said all parties have been asked to suggest the name of the front, which should have the word “India” in it. The tag line will be “United we stand”. Suggestions have also been sought for the Common Minimum Programme, added the report.

Sources said the parties will issue a joint declaration and finalise a committee for the functioning of the grouping on Tuesday.

They will also announce two sub-committees one for finalising the common minimum programme along with communication points and the other for chalking out a joint opposition programme of events, rallies and conventions.

Meanwhile, the NDA is holding a meeting of its allies later in the evening today.

BJP president J P Nadda had said on Monday that 38 parties have confirmed their participation in its meeting and slammed the opposition leaders’ unity efforts as a “selfish” exercise to protect themselves from action in cases of corruption of over Rs 20 lakh crore.

“The NDA will resolve that the country will again elect its government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The country has decided that…,” Nadda told a press conference a day before the ruling alliance and the opposition parties hold their meetings as their campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls gather pace.

With inputs from agencies