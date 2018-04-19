Kathua rape case, ties with Pakistan, Opposition in India: Narendra Modi's top quotes from Bharat Ki Baat in London

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with participants across the globe at Bharat Ki Baat Sabke Saath programme held in the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London on Wednesday.

Modi said people have more expectations from his government because they know that it can deliver. Commenting on the latest rape incidents that have sparked worldwide protests, Modi said that a rape is a rape, how can we politicise it.

"A little girl is raped, it’s such a painful incident. But will we say ‘these many (rapes) happened during your government’s rule and these many in mine’? There can’t be an approach more wrong. A rape is a rape. How can we tolerate such cruelty to a daughter?”

Modi also remarked on the current situation in India and the importance of democracy and India's relationship with Pakistan.

Here are the highlights from his interaction with the participants at Bharat ki Baat:

— "I have never indulged in counting the number of rape incidents in this government and that government. Rape is rape, be it now or earlier. It is extremely sad. Don't politicise rape incidents... The rape of a daughter is a matter of shame for the country."

— "The person in the railway station was Narendra Modi. The person in the Royal Palace in London is the sevak of 125 crore Indians."

— "My life at the railway station taught me so much. It was about my personal struggles. When you said Royal Palace, it is not about me but about the 125 crore people of India."

— "If a person has a cycle, he aspires to have a scooter. If a person has a scooter, he aspires to have a car. It is his nature to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational."

— "Yes, people have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the government will listen and do it."

— "During the freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi did something very different. He turned the freedom struggle into a mass movement. He told every person that whatever you are doing will contribute to India's freedom."

— "Today, the need of the hour is to make development a mass movement."

— "Participative democracy makes good governance possible."

— "Look back at India's history. India has never desired anyone else's territory. During World War I and II, we had no stake, but our soldiers took part in the wars. These were big sacrifices. Look at our role in UN peacekeeping forces."

— "We believe in peace. But we will not tolerate those who like to export terror. We will give back strong answers and in the language they understand. Terrorism will never be accepted."

— "Those who like exporting terror, I want to tell them that India has changed and their antics will not be tolerated."

— "I do not need to read books to understand poverty. I have lived in poverty, I know what it is to be poor and belong to the backward sections of society. I want to work for the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden."

— "18,000 villages did not have electricity. So many women do not have access to toilets. These realities of our nation did not let me sleep. I was determined to bring about a positive change in the lives of India's poor."

— "I am like any common citizen. And, I also have drawbacks like normal people do."

— "We have a million problems, but we have a billion people who can solve them."

— "One of the things I wanted to do in London was to pay homage to Bhagwan Basaveshwara."

— "The 125 crore people of India are my family."

— "What prevented Indian prime ministers from going to Israel. Yes, I will go to Israel and I will even go to Palestine. I will further cooperation with Saudi Arabia and for the energy needs of India I will also engage with Iran."

— "Democracy cannot succeed without constructive criticism."

— "I want this government to be criticised. Criticism makes democracy strong."

— "My problem is not against criticism. To criticise, one has to research and find proper facts. Sadly, it does not happen now. What happens instead is allegations."

— "I was not born with an aim to be in history books. I request you all- remember our country and not Modi. I am just like you all, a common citizen of India."

The excerpts have been taken from the official website of Press Information Bureau and PTI.