Kathua rape case: Mobile internet services temporarily suspended in Srinagar to check rumour-mongering

India PTI Apr 20, 2018 15:25:13 IST

Srinagar: Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in Srinagar city, while high-speed network was throttled in parts of south Kashmir on Friday as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering in the wake of recent protests demanding justice for the Kathua rape victim.

A police official said the suspension of the mobile internet facility is a precautionary measure for just few hours.

Representational image. Reuters

The measure has been adopted to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problems, the official said.

He said while mobile internet services were working normally in the rest of the Valley, the speed has been reduced in the four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian of south Kashmir.

The official said the facility would be restored in a few hours.

Widespread protests have erupted in Kashmir to demand for justice for the victim of the horrific rape and murder case in Kathua district of the state in January this year.

The protests, especially by students, have forced authorities to close down most of the colleges and higher secondary educational institutions in the Valley.


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 15:25 PM

