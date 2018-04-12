Kathua rape case: Mehbooba Mufti, VK Singh say victim won't be denied justice; Omar Abdullah hits out at J&K CM

Amid the criticism over the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said her government will not allow the law to be obstructed and assured that justice will be delivered.

The rape-and-murder of the girl from nomadic Muslim Bakerwal community created a controversy after lawyers in Jammu called for a shutdown on Wednesday, demanding the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mehbooba responded to their concerns on the probe. "The law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions and statements of a group of people," she said in a tweet.

The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered. #JusticeForAsifa — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 12, 2018

Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, however, lashed out at the chief minister for not taking any action against two BJP ministers who had attended a rally held in support of the persons accused in the case. He said:

What rubbish! They are HER ministers, not the Hon PM’s. The way for her to “express her displeasure” is to sack them in Jammu not come & leak her alleged displeasure in Delhi. https://t.co/BVU3fGib61 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 12, 2018

He was responding to tweets by a journalist from a TV channel in which she had said Mehbooba had expressed displeasure over BJP ministers actions in regard with this case. However, the journalist later took down the tweet and published another version. On this, Abdullah said:

So even her “displeasure” wasn’t genuine & the tweet has had to be deleted so that a corrected version could be issued. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh also said that the Kathua rape victim won't be denied justice.

On Monday, lawyers in Kathua had tried to prevent the crime branch from filing the chargesheet in the case. The charge sheet has revealed some chilling details about how the girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, raped inside a place of worship before being killed.

An FIR was lodged against the agitating lawyers, which prompted the Jammu High Court Bar Association to call for the bandh on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI