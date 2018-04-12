You are here:
Kathua rape case: Mehbooba Mufti, VK Singh say victim won't be denied justice; Omar Abdullah hits out at J&K CM

India FP Staff Apr 12, 2018 13:55:47 IST

Amid the criticism over the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said her government will not allow the law to be obstructed and assured that justice will be delivered.

The rape-and-murder of the girl from nomadic Muslim Bakerwal community created a controversy after lawyers in Jammu called for a shutdown on Wednesday, demanding the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mehbooba responded to their concerns on the probe. "The law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions and statements of a group of people," she said in a tweet.

Opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, however, lashed out at the chief minister for not taking any action against two BJP ministers who had attended a rally held in support of the persons accused in the case. He said:

He was responding to tweets by a journalist from a TV channel in which she had said Mehbooba had expressed displeasure over BJP ministers actions in regard with this case. However, the journalist later took down the tweet and published another version. On this, Abdullah said:

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh also said that the Kathua rape victim won't be denied justice.

On Monday, lawyers in Kathua had tried to prevent the crime branch from filing the chargesheet in the case. The charge sheet has revealed some chilling details about how the girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, raped inside a place of worship before being killed.

An FIR was lodged against the agitating lawyers, which prompted the Jammu High Court Bar Association to call for the bandh on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 13:55 PM

