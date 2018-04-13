Kathua rape case: Jammu Bar Association says its agitation for CBI probe wrongly portrayed as 'communal'

Jammu: The Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ), on Thursday, announced that it is extendng its strike till 17 April against the growing illegal presence of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, while alleging that its agitation for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kathua rape and murder was wrongly being portrayed as "communal".

The Jammu city has been tense since the brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic Muslim Bakharwal community. The police have arrested eight people in the case, but the Bar Association has opposed the action alleging "targeting of minority Dogras".

"The strike has been extended till Tuesday (17 April). It was decided at the meeting here today," vice-president of BAJ Himanshu Sharma told PTI.

The BAJ also alleged that their agitation for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape and murder case to ensure justice for the eight-year-old-victim was being portrayed as communal by those with a "Kashmir-centric mindset".

Batting strongly for justice for the victim, the BAJ claimed that the probe by the crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police was done on questionable line amid threats and coercion by a team of officers from the Kashmir valley, including one who served a jail term for the alleged rape and murder of a minor.