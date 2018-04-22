Kathua rape case: Jammu and Kashmir Police refutes reports saying girl was not sexually assaulted; read full text

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday issued a press statement saying that reports in a section of media regarding the Kathua rape and murder case were false.

It also said that medical experts had confirmed the sedation, sexual assault and subsequent murder of the eight-year-old girl.

The Crime Branch statement on the case comes in the wake of reports in print, electronic as well as social media regarding the case registered at the Hiranagar police station in Kathua district.

The police also said that it is in the process of submitting a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

Here is the full text of the statement:

Over a period of time, press/electronic media and social media has been sharing information with regard to the case FIR No. 10/2018 dated 12.01.2018 registered in Police Station, Hiranagar Kathua. After completion of all legal formalities of the investigation, a charge sheet was produced in the competent court of law and investigating agency is in the process of submitting supplementary charge sheet.

However, for the last couple of days, a section of print/ electronic media has published/broadcast information/reports shared on social media sites as well, which are far away from truth.

Constrained by this reportage, it is to place on record that on the strength of opinion furnished by medical experts, it has been confirmed that the victim was found subjected to sexual assault by the accused.

The medical expert has also opined that hymen of the victim was not found intact. Accordingly, on the basis of medical opinion, section 376 (D) RPC was added in the case. In addition to this, medical opinion has established beyond doubt that the victim was held in captivity and administered sedatives and her cause of death was asphyxia leading to cardiopulmonary arrest.