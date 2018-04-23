You are here:
Kathua rape case: Clashes erupt in Kashmir as protesters pelt stones at soldiers; student sustains pellet injuries in Anantnag

Srinagar: Clashes erupted in the Kashmir valley on Monday as people protesting against the rape and murder of a young girl pelted stones at soldiers. A student sustained pellet injuries in Anantnag town.

The youth, identified as Wamiq Aijaz, was taken to a hospital. "He has sustained pellet injuries," a doctor said.

Representational image. Reuters

Markets in Anantnag town shut immediately after clashes broke out. Public transport also stopped plying.

Similar clashes between stone-pelters and security personnel also broke out at two places in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Police sources said after youths stoned an Army vehicle in Shopian's Pinjora village, soldiers fired several shots in the air to disperse the mob.

In Murran village of Pulwama, another army team was attacked with stones following which clashes erupted between the security forces and the demonstrators.


