Kathua rape and murder: Pathankot court frames charges against seven accused in the case

Pathankot: The district and sessions court in Pathankot on Thursday framed charges against seven of the eight accused of raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district in January, officials said.

The eighth accused in the case is a juvenile.

The trial in the case began on 31 May, with the seven accused being produced before the district and sessions judge after the Supreme Court transferred the hearing outside Jammu and Kashmir for a fair trial after victim's family filed a plea.

While transferring the case from Kathua to Pathankot in Punjab, about 30 kilometres away, the top court directed a day-to-day, in-camera trial in the case.

According to the 15-page chargesheet of the Jammu and Kashmir's Crime Branch, the girl from a minority nomadic community was kidnapped on 10 January and allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district. She was kept sedated for four days before being bludgeoned to death. Her body was found four days after she went missing.