Kathua rape and murder LATEST UPDATES: The Supreme Court issued notices to Bar Council of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua Bar Association on a plea against lawyers allegedly blocking filing of chargesheet in Kathua Case.

Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

Confirming her earlier statement on amending the POCSO Act, Maneka Gandhi slammed media by saying that important decisions aren't taken in two minutes.

Alleging that the Congress is playing "dirty" politics in the country and playing with the future of children and women, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said that a fair investigation was conducted in the Kathua murder and rape case. "SIT was formed and six-seven people were arrested. Also, I would like to say it on record that the Jammu Bar Association president BS Slathia was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad ji," Lekhi said.

"Apart from Kathua and Unnao cases, there was another case in Assam's Naigon where a Class XII student was raped first and then burnt to death. Why no candle march for her," Lekhi asked mediapersons. Lekhi was speaking on behalf of the ruling government and alleged that Congress is playing dirty political games involving women and children. The BJP spokesperson also alleged misreporting by the media.

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to several media houses who disclosed identity of Kathua victim, asking them why action should not be taken against the organisations. The high court took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports revealing victim's name.

The law of the land states that the identity of a rape victim cannot be disclosed and those guilty of doing so face be punished under Section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code. However, Jammu and Kashmir is ruled by State Ranbir Penal Code or RPC. Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the Valley under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

A group of lawyers in the Supreme Court have requested Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to take suo moto cognisance of the conduct of lawyers in Kathua and a PIL in this regard is likely to be filed today. Even as the chorus for justice in Kathua rape case grows louder, the minor victim’s family is under threat. The sister of the eight-year-old girl, who was held captive, sedated and repeatedly raped before being killed, says her family received death threats recently.

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said she'll work to amend the POCSO Act to make rape of children under 12 years punishable by death. The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house on 10 January. A week later, her body was found in the same area. A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday promised that there will be no obstruction of justice while the Congress targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "silence" over the issue. "The law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions and statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on fast track and justice will be delivered," the Chief Minister said.

Her tweet follows protest by the Jammu Bar Association against the handling of the case by the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch and demand for a CBI probe into it. Eight people, including alleged mastermind Sanji Ram, have been charged with abduction, rape and murder of the 'Bakerwal' (nomadic) girl in Kathua's Rasana village in January.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked "how could anyone protect the culprits" and deplored letting politics interfere in such "unimaginable brutality". "How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished," he tweeted.

"What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child," he asked. Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence over the issue and said he should speak up over violence against women in states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.

"Prime Minister is silent over the incidents of rape in Unnao (in Uttar Pradesh) and Kathua," Sibal told the media.

Slamming Modi over his day-long fast against the washout of the second part of Parliament's budget session due to disruptions, which the BJP blames on the Congress, Sibal said: "Why don't you fast against incidents of rape? And tell the people that you are feeling bad about the incidents of rape and so you are fasting."

Meanwhile, the Jammu Bar Association reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the case. It said that while it did not support the accused, it wanted a fair probe. BS Slathia, President of the Bar Association, said attempts were being made to project the lawyers as supporters of the accused against whom the Crime Branch has produced a damning chargesheet in the court.

"Lawyers of Jammu are being maligned in order to divide the state on communal lines. All we have been saying is that the investigation of the case be transferred to the CBI. Does anyone say that the CBI is communal?" Slathia asked.

He said the Crime Branch that has been investigating the case had brought an officer from the Kashmir Valley to carry out the probe while the organisation had enough staff in the Jammu region. "The officer in question has faced murder and rape allegations in the past. We have said the association of this officer with the investigation process has put a question mark on the probe.

"Justice should not only be done but must also be seen as being done. It is unfortunate that communal motives are being attributed to our demand. The media should report events in an honest manner," Slathia said.

