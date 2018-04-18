Kathua rape and murder case: Media houses apologise before Delhi HC for revealing victim's identity

Media houses, issued notices for revealing the identity of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, on Wednesday apologised before the Delhi High Court and were directed to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the Jammu and Kashmir Victim Compensation Fund.

Advocates representing media houses told the court that the mistake of revealing the identity of the victim was due to their ignorance of the law and a misconception that they could name her as she was dead.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed that the compensation amount be deposited with the registrar general of the high court within a week and the money transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir legal service authority's account to be used for Jammu and Kashmir's victim compensation scheme.

The bench also directed that wide and continuous publicity be given to the statutory provisions of law regarding privacy of victims of sexual offences and punishment for revealing their identities.

According to ANI, the Delhi High Court has also said that anyone who discloses the victim's identity can face imprisonment for six months.

With inputs from PTI