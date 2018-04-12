Kathua and Unnao rapes: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Renuka Shahane demand justice

Two of the most horrifying rape cases in recent times have shaken India. The alleged murder and rape of an 8-year-old Kashmiri girl in Kathua and the alleged rape of an seventeen-year-old by a BJP MLA in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh have sparked much outage. Bollywood celebrities, too, have spoken against the atrocities and expressed their solidarity.

Celebrities have also called out 'fake Hindu nationalists' who were opposing the making of a chargesheet in the Kathua rape case. It was only after members of the Bakarwal tribe, which the victim was a part of, took to the streets to protest that the chargesheet was filed.

In Unnao, the survivor's father died in police custody after he reportedly urged the force to register a case against the accused. The survivor has now been going from pillar to pillar, while living in the fear of losing her uncle, too.

Here are some tweets:

All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 11, 2018

So pained to read about #Unnao & #Kathua rapes.. how strongly the government responds will be its true test @PMOIndia .. at least I won’t vote for them coming elections if they don’t take action this time.. — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) April 12, 2018

LET THE WORLD KNOW WE DEFEND OUR RAPISTS,we commit atrocities in places of worship and desecrate the Flag. Thank God international press isn’t for sale.Hopefully bad PR may get the administration to act?Also,a woman as a CM is such a poor joke @mehbooba.Aisi bhi kya alliance ? https://t.co/mGEOfZjxzy — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) April 12, 2018

Gut wrenching. Unimaginable depravity that is disturbing on so many levels. Our response will decide what we have become as a society. The Indian Express https://t.co/Ku278wM7Oc — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) April 12, 2018

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered.

If you don’t feel her terror, you are not human.

If you don’t demand Asifa get justice, you belong to nothing. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 12, 2018

U CANNOT BE SILENT WHEN AN 8 YR OLD GIRL HAS BEEN KIDNAPPED, DRUGGED, TORTURED, REPEATEDLY GANG RAPED FOR DAYS AND THEN MURDERED! THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ANY RELIGION AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH HUMANITY AND JUSTICE PLS DEMAND #JUSTICEFORASIFA https://t.co/kHRxOfJ8XG — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) April 12, 2018

A 8 year old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody. We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator. ‘Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.’#Kathua #Unnao — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 12, 2018

Equal rights/gender bias/pay disparity all seem like such distant, first world concerns.Lets begin with addressing the unmentionable horrors of the absense of humanity.The only way forward, if at all, from this blood curdling barbarism is justice.Heartbroken and aghast. #Asifa — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 12, 2018