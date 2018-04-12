You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kathua and Unnao rapes: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Renuka Shahane demand justice

India FP Staff Apr 12, 2018 15:12:11 IST

Two of the most horrifying rape cases in recent times have shaken India. The alleged murder and rape of an 8-year-old Kashmiri girl in Kathua and the alleged rape of an seventeen-year-old by a BJP MLA in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh have sparked much outage. Bollywood celebrities, too, have spoken against the atrocities and expressed their solidarity.

Lawyers protesting in Jammu and Kashmir. Image from Twitter/@DhingraSanya

Lawyers protesting in Jammu and Kashmir. Image from Twitter/@DhingraSanya

Celebrities have also called out 'fake Hindu nationalists' who were opposing the making of a chargesheet in the Kathua rape case. It was only after members of the Bakarwal tribe, which the victim was a part of, took to the streets to protest that the chargesheet was filed.

In Unnao, the survivor's father died in police custody after he reportedly urged the force to register a case against the accused. The survivor has now been going from pillar to pillar, while living in the fear of losing her uncle, too.

Here are some tweets:


Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 15:12 PM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores