Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq arrives in Delhi, to appear before NIA in terror funding case

New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq arrived in Delhi from Srinagar on Monday to appear before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with a terror funding case.

Earlier, he had refused to appear before the investigating agency.

"I will not travel to Delhi, nor will I turn up for any investigation come what may," Mirwaiz had said during his Friday sermon on 15 March at historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar.

The NIA had carried out searches in February at seven locations of separatists in Kashmir, including that of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in connection with the case.

The agency had claimed to have found several incriminating documents, including letterheads of different terrorist organisations as well as high-end communication systems, during the searches.

According to it, the teams had also found electronic devices including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives, communication system and DVRs.

