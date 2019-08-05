Jammu and Kashmir News Updates: Amit Shah claims Article 370 'crushed democracy' in state; MEA briefs P5 nations on developments

Jammu and Kashmir News LATEST Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370 "crushed democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre was revoking the Article to end bloodshed in the state. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs briefed the envoys of the US, UK, Russia, China, and France, on the developments related to the scrapping of Article 370.
NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir on Monday, along with other senior security officials, to review the situation on ground. In Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav asked why the Central government did not consult stakeholders. He asks why the State had to be split into Union Territories. He asked the AAP why they were supporting the resolution and sought to know why Home Minister Amit Shah was in a hurry to pass the resolution.
The BJP-led Union government has been continuously treating Parliament as a rubber stamp and undermining the sanctity of Supreme Court judgments as well. Article 370(3) says that President may, by public notification, declare that Article 370 ceases to operate provided that recommendation of Constituent Assembly is necessary. But Supreme Court had earlier stated that Article 370 has become a permanent part of Constitution of India, cannot be abrogated and since Constituent Assembly doesn't exist anymore, the mandatory provision of getting its recommendation cannot be fulfilled.
In Parliament, Amit Shah argued that Constituent Assembly means the State Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir and since Jammu and Kashmir is under President Rule right now, all powers of State Assembly will vest with Parliament. Even so, the President brought out the notification even before Parliament, which includes both Houses, could recommend the same, reducing the passage of this resolution to a mere formality.
"Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian Government regarding the "Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir". The "Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" is an internationally recognised disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of "Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination," said the official statement from Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Historian Ramachandra Guha likened the current President's move to one of his predecessor's — that of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. "President Kovind does a Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed," Guha tweeted. Ahmed was the President when Emergency was imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. On the night of 25 June,1975, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared a state of Emergency after a hush hush meeting with Indira Gandhi earlier in the day.
Emergency was approved without discussion with the Parliament or even the Cabinet of ministers. Many years on, Ahmed has been criticised as acting like a mere 'rubber stamp' for the whims of Indira Gandhi. Guha hinted President Kovind has just done the same.
Slamming the NDA government for passing the resolution on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, MDMK chief Vaiko said, "You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan. I am opposing this Bill (Article 370). This is a day of shame, shame, shame...this is murder of democracy."
Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been put on high alert today following the scrapping of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government in Parliament. While Shiv Sena and a few other NDA allies have welcomed the decision, JD(U) has vehemently opposed it.
Soon after home minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated, revoking Article 370, and the Jammu and Kashmir region will be an Union Territory with a legislature, political leaders from across the spectrum reacted to it. Calling it a "monumental decision", former finance minister Arun Jaitley said, "The decision of the government will help the people of J&K the Most. More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue. While the Article 370 and Article 35A decision benefits the residents of J&K the most, the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of ‘sentiment vs. benefit’ to the people."
Livid over the reports of Indian government revoking Article 370, former CM Mehbooba Mufti asked What did Jammu and Kashmir get for acceding to India. According to the former chief minister, the move by the Centre will cause probably another "partition along communal lines". "Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same in parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated," Mufti tweeted.
Home Minister Amit Shah announces that Article 370 that grants Jammu and Kashmir special status will be revoked amid major ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Under the proposed law, Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory now with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh to be a Union Territory without legislation.
Congress members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien opposed the tabling saying that the members of the Opposition benches should be informed about bills that are being taken up for consideration in the Parliament.
While Jammu and Kashmir has been put under unprecendented lockdown amid security crises, home minister Amit Shah will address the Parliament today — Rajya Sabha at 11 am, Lok Sabha at 12 — over the prevailing situation in Valley. BJP has also issued whips to all its MPs to be present at the Parliament today.
After the cabinet security meeting, full cabinet meeting is currently underway at the prime minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. According to reprots, the Cabinet will apprise the senior leaders and ministers of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what the government is planning to do going ahead.
Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue. Apart from them, Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have also given adjournment motion notice to the House. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.
Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha will meet at 10 am today in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting, ANI has reported.
Union Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 9.30 am today. It comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.
All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, more journalists confirmed on social media. Even TV networks and landlines are not working.
According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the prime minister's residence. Cabinet Committee Security meeting will be held at 9 am today, the channel further reported. Paramilitary forces have been deployed across Kashmir, while satellite phones have reached civil administration officials. On Sunday evening, a directory with the satellite numbers of administrative officials — deputy commissioners and senior police officers — appeared on social media.
A little while before he was placed under house arrest, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: "I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."
Three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — were put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. The government on Monday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.
Regarding the house arrest, police officials were quoted as saying by PTI that they would not be allowed to move out of their houses. However, no official confirmation was immediately available. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.
Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.
"It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the government order read.
Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.
This comes three days after the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.
With inputs from agencies
Mehbooba Mufti detained
According to several reports, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has been detained in Kashmir following the scrapping of Article 370.
UT status not permanent for Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the Union Terrority status is not permanent with respect to Jammu and Kashmir and 'state' status will be restored once peace returns in the region. "I hope that we rise above vote-bank politics," he said, asking for support from other parties.
Issue over president's order on scrapping Article 370
The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 given by President Ram Nath Kovind said that the president "in concurrence of the government of state of Jammu and Kashmir" is making the order. Since the state was under President's Rule and had the governor acting as the head of the state, there is confusion over how the order claimed to have been made with the agreement of the state government. Since the governor acts on the advice of the Central government, the move to repeal Article 370 has entirely been taken by the Central government.
Article 370 responsible for Jammu and Kashmir's poverty, claims Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370 "crushed democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre was revoking the Article to end bloodshed in the state. He said that Article 370 is the reason terrorism existed, hampering development in Jammu and Kashmir. He also called it anti-women, and anti-Dalit. "Article 370 is responsible for Jammu and Kashmir's poverty," he claimed.
Resolution to scrap Article 370 to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow
Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, after which a voice vote favoured the tabling of the Bill on Tuesday.
Move to scrap Article 370 isn't rabbit from a magic hat: Sitharaman
As several Opposition parties sought to know in the Rajya Sabha why the ruling BJP was in a hurry to scrap Article 370, Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Centre's stand. She said, "It is something the country has been waiting for the last 70 years. Even our manifesto mentioned the need to abrogate Article 370, so it is not something we brought out suddenly like a rabbit from a magic hat."
MEA briefs P5 nations on scrapping of Article 370
The Ministry of External Affairs is briefing the envoys of the US, UK, Russia, China, and France, reported CNN-News18 on the developments related to the scrapping of Article 370. The briefing is only to avoid any misunderstanding and inform them about the processes following by the Parliament.
Scrapping of Article 370 has been part of BJP's core ideology, says LK Advani
Soon after the central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, veteran BJP leader LK Advani said that it's a "bold step towards strengthening national integration."
"I am happy with the government's decision to revoke Article 370 and I believe that it is a bold step towards strengthening national integration," Advani said in a statement. "The scrapping of Article 370 has been a part of BJP's core ideology since the days of Jan Sangh. I congratulate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah for this historic initiative and pray for peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.
Why are you in a hurry, Kapil Sibal asks NDA govt in Rajya Sabha
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at the NDA in Rajya Sabha. "You don't want to debate (on the resolution on Article 370). Why are you in such a hurry? Did you hold any consultations with any stakeholders? Because you have the numbers in the House, this is your meaning of democracy? You talk about 'sabka sath, sabka vishwas, sabka vikas'. But you will walk alone just because you have the numbers? If you think this is a historic day, then I feel you will also see many such historic days in the future. We will stand here and protect the Constitution," he said.
Scrapping Article 370 unilaterally is against Constitution's essence, says Amarinder Singh
On Article 370, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, "You can bring it to Parliament, you can have a discussion, if two-third majority is available in both Houses then you change the Constitution, you can do away with Articles 35A, 370 or whatever. But doing it unilaterally like this, without consultation with Kashmiri people, political parties or without taking it through Parliament, this is against the very essence of the Constitution."
Centre wanted to scrap Article 370 in February, says report
What scrapping Article 370 means for Kashmir and India
Article 370 is what mainly allowed Kashmir's accession to India as it guaranteed special status to the Valley and gave Jammu and Kashmir exemption from the Indian Constition. The scrapping of Article 370 would affect the political status of the state. India was a legitimate power in Jammu and Kashmir because of this Article. Once it's gone, India will be reduced to an occupational force in the region.
You can't use Article 370 to modify Article 370: Chidambaram
During the debate on the resolution in Rajya Sabha, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, "You cannot modify Article 370 by an order under Article 370. It enables ou to modify such other provisions under the Consitution. It's beyond my comprehension to understand how you can modify the Article... I know this is your manifesto promise. You said you will repeal Article 370. But in repealing Article 370, you are unleashing forces which you cannot control."
He further said: "Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory, but you are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong. Future generations will realise what a grave mistake this House is making today."
SP opposes bill, NCP likely to abstain from voting
BSP, AAP, AIADMK, TDP, BJD and YSRCP have announced support for the Central government on the resolution on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, While Samajwadi Party (SP) has opposed the bill, BJP's ally JDU staged a walkout. Meanwhile, NCP said is will abstain from voting on the resolution.
NSA Ajit Doval likely to visit Valley today
According to reports, NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir on Monday, along with other senior security officials, to review the situation on ground. Doval had visited Srinagar last week ahead of the Centre's announcemnet on its decision to revoke Article 370.
Why didn't Centre consult stakeholders, asks Ram Gopal Yadav
In Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav asked why the Central government did not consult stakeholders. He asks why the State had to be split into Union Territories. He asked the AAP why they were supporting the resolution and sought to know why Home Minister Amit Shah was in a hurry to pass the resolution.
Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps, says ruling PTI
Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the announcements made by India on abolishing Article 370, saying that no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. "As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," it said.
Benefits of removing Article 370: Social amalgamation will reduce the threat of militancy
According to the MHA's publication, some of the biggest advantages of abolishing Article 370 are as follows:
1. The state, upon removal, will prosper economically and socially.
2. Social amalgamation will reduce the threat of militancy.
3. Kashmir could be one of the top tourist destinations after complete development.
4. It will also prove to be good diplomacy to deal with Pakistan over territorial disputes.
5. It will politically give chance to all parties to rule the state and allow its development.
The problem with Article 370
The MHA leaflet notes that the rise of unemployment and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir are consequences of Article 370's existence. It states that "because of Article 370, there are very less industries, which is directly related to employment. This means that because of this provision, people have to migrate to other states in search of jobs. Also it has become a terrorist prone region because of this Article. Due to Article 370, RTE, RTI, CAG and many Indian laws aren’t applicable in Kashmir which has a situation of corruption."
The biggest sticking points of this contentious part of the Indian Constitution, as spelled out by the document are as follows:
MHA outlines rationale for ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status in booklet
Senior home ministry officials privately distributed a leaflet among some journalists that outlines the rationale for abolishing Article 370, stating, "[T]he provision empowering the state with 'special' status has always been the elephant in the room. Jammu and Kashmir, along with its sensitive topography, appears like a foreign policy issue, instead of a domestic one due to its status in our Constitution. There exists an unnecessary chasm between citizens of Kashmir and the rest of India."
The leaflet, that also elaborates on why Article 35A must be abrogated, argues that 'the Constitutional relationship of India with [Jammu and Kashmir] has been adversely lopsided' and that positive discrimination in Kashmir has tended to be 'insidious'. Read full story here
Scrapping Article 370 'unconstitutional', 'deceitful' says AG Noorani
Calling it "utterly and palpably unconstitutional", constitutional expert A G Noorani, who has also authored books about Kashmir, including Article 370: A Constitutional History of Jammu and Kashmir, told Huffington Post India, "An unconstitutional deed has been accomplished by deceitful means. For a fortnight, the Governor and other people told a whole load of lies. And I am sorry that the Army Core Commander (Chief) was also enlisted to spread this false thing of inputs from Pakistan. It was all a falsehood. They have undermined the Army’s non-political character. This is patently unconstitutional. Now, this can go to the Supreme Court and no one knows how the Supreme Court will decide."
No legal, constitutional fault in Centre resolution on Article 370: Constitution expert
Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap spoke to ANI on Article 370 and said that constitutionally the resolution is sound. "No legal and constitutional fault can be found in it. Government has carefully studied the matter. As for the question, if it's a political decision, I have nothing to say on that."
Welcome courageous step by govt: RSS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomed Centre's resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir: We welcome the courageous step by government. This was very essential for the interest of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the entire country. Rising from selfish motives and political differences, everyone should welcome and support this move."
BJP reduced the passage of Article 370 a mere formality in Parliament, here's how
Jammu and Kashmir internationally-recognised disputed territory, no unilateral step can change this disputed status: Pakistan
MHA puts all states on maximum alert after Centre resolution on Article 370
In an advisory issued to the chief secretaries, directors-general of police of all states and Union territories and commissioner of police of Delhi, Joint Secretary SCL Das said that in the wake of "some important decisions" taken concerning Jammu and Kashmir, "it is essential that this occasion is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-social elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country.
Stressing on the need for immediate instructions be issued to security and law enforcement agencies in all states, the joint secretary said "put them on maximum alert so as to pre-empt and prevent any breach of security or public order".
What does Centre resolution on Article 370 mean?
Ramachandra Guha likens President Kovind to President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who passed the Emergency order in 1975
How did BJP pass resolution on Article 370
President under the Article 370, Section (3) can issue a proclamation to annul Article 370 with concurrence Jammu and Kashmir constituent Assembly. Ram Nath Kovind today issued a proclamation that since constituent assembly no longer remains, so Jammu and Kashmir Assembly would mean same. Since there is no Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as of today, hence all powers of the state assembly reside in two Houses of Parliament. Hence, annulling Article 370 can be done with concurrence of simple majority of both houses of Parliament (and not 2/3rd).
Won't have Bills with clause that says 'this is not applicable to the state of Jammu and Kashmir: Swapan Dasgupta
In Rajya Sabha, Swapan Dasgupta (nominated) says it is a proud moment for the country. In future we will not have Bills with clause that says 'this is not applicable to the State of Jammu and Kashmir.' "We have made all citizens of the country equal. We have established the sovereignty of the Indian parliament to the whole of India," he says and lauds the Prime Minister and Home Minister.
Today it's Kashmir, tomorrow Balochistan and PoK: Shiv Sena MP
"Aaj Jammu & Kashmir liya hai. Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwaas hai desh ke PM akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenge," (Today we took Jammu Kashmir, tomorrow we will take Balochistan and PoK. I am sure PM Modi will make the dream of Akand Hindustan come true), Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena said in Parliament
Here are the political parties supporting Centre resolution on Article 370
BJD, YSRCP. BSP, AIADMK, Shiv Sena and BPF (Assam) have supported the Centre's resolution on Article 370. BJD MP Prasanna Acharya in Rajya Sabha said, "In real sense today, Jammu and Kashmir has become a part of India. My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us nation is first."
Day of shame, shame, shame: Vaiko
Slamming the NDA government for passing the resolution on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, MDMK chief Vaiko said, "You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan. I am opposing this Bill (Article 370). This is a day of shame, shame, shame...this is murder of democracy."
Nitish Kumar carries tradition of JP, Lohia and George Fernandes; we won't support resolution on Article 370: JD(U)
NDA ally Janata Dal United has said that it will not support the resolution on Article 370. "Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked," KC Tyagi of the JDU said in Parliament.
Nothing revolutionary has been done: Soli Sorabjee
Reacting to Indian government revoking Article 370, Former Attorney General of India Soli Sorabjee said, "Nothing revolutionary has been done. Once the Bill for scrapping Article 370 is passed all laws of the nation that were not earlier applicable for Kashmir will now be applicable."
Indian Army, Air Force put on high alert
Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been put on high alert today following the scrapping of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government in Parliament. While Shiv Sena and a few other NDA allies have welcomed the decision, JD(U) has vehemently opposed it.
Creating the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir doesn't change anything on the ground
Leaving aside all the Constitutional-ese, Article 370 was, in essence, a compact between the Kashmiri political élite and the Indian republic — in return for wide-ranging powers, the local élite agreed to Indian rule. Today, that deal has ended. This will have a number of consequences.
First, India has always governed in Kashmir through local parties. In 1953, when Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was seen as supporting independence, he was arrested—but other local leaders, like GM Bakshi and GM Sadiq, came on board with India. Now, New Delhi is saying it doesn't need the help of a local élite and that it'll run the show directly, as a Union Territory. No-one can say predict how this will pan out.
Second, the bifurcation of Kashmir — many Ladakhis have wanted out of Jammu and Kashmir since at least 1964, when the regional leader Kushak Bakula led an agitation for a separate, centrally-administered province. The then prime minister Narasimha Rao conceded the region some autonomy in 1994. Now, it's become a Union Territory. Kargil's Shi'a always resisted this demand, fearing domination by Leh's Buddhists. The new UT will be walking a communal tightrope.
Third are the future plans. Creating the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir doesn't change anything on the ground. The reason investment and migrants haven't flowed in isn't Article 370, it's because the economy, both agricultural and industrial, is a shambles. China ploughed in over $1 trillion into Xinjiang, where the unemployment rate is now below 3 percent. India doesn't have that kind of money, and then, there's the problem of Pakistan-based terrorism. For anything to really change, terrorism has to end.
So, the net-net: There's no doubt today's decisions were a turning point in Kashmir. But we still don't know where things will turn to. Managed well, the government could break down identity politics, and spur on economic growth. Managed badly, it the entire political spectrum in Kashmir will unite against India —with fateful consequences.
Condemn Modi's adventurism: Asma Jahangir's law firm
AGHS Legal Aid Cell, co-founded by human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir in 1980 to provide free legal representation for the vulnerable populace, has called it "the darkest day for Kashmir."
"India has violated the mandate of the Kashmiri people & subjected them to violence unleashed by state. We stand by Kashmiri people & condemn Indian state aggression and Modi’s adventurism by playing with innocent lives of conflict struck Kashmiris."
Historical wrong has been undone today: Arun Jaitley
Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hailed the government's decision to remove Article 370 and praised Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for 'correcting a historical blunder'. "A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go," he tweets.
The decision of the government will help the people of Jammu and Kashmir the most, Jaitley tweeted further. "More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue. While the Article 370 and Article 35A decision benefits the residents of J&K the most, the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of ‘sentiment vs. benefit’ to the people (sic)."
Unilateral and shocking decisions are a total betrayal of trust for people of Jammu and Kashmir: Omar Abdullah
Reacting to Indian government revoking Article 370 and 35 A in Rajya Sabha, former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah released a statement saying, "GoI's unilateral and shocking decisions today are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947. This is an aggression against the people of the state..."
Ladakh will be UT like Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir like Delhi
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill, introduced by Amit Shah, the Union Territory in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.
Acrimonious scenes were seen in the House soon after the announcement of the Home Minister.
Revoking 370 could start another partition along communal lines: Mehbooba Mufti
Livid over the reports of Indian government revoking Article 370, former CM Mehbooba Mufti asked What did Jammu and Kashmir get for acceding to India. According to the former chief minister, the move by the Centre will cause probably another "partition along communal lines". "Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same 🇮🇳 parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated," Mufti tweeted.
"Government of India's intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state."
What does the Presidential order mean
The presidential order on Article 370 states that everything in the Indian Constitution will apply to Jammu and Kashmir and the Constituent Assembly in Article 370 (3) has been changed to the legislative assembly. This, in turn, means that the Governor, who is being treated as the 'State' government at the moment, was able to move the resolution to the President.
8,000 more troops being moved to Kashmir
Meanwhile, the government continues to induct more troops into the Kashmir valley. 8,000 CRPF troops were airlifted from different parts of the country and moved into Kashmir. C-17s continue to bring in more troops in Srinagar. In the days before the announcement of Monday, the government had moved 35,000 additional troops to Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP has murdered Constitution of India: Azad in Rajya Sabha
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is currently addressing the House rues that by revoking Article 370 that accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP-led government has murdered the Consitution of India. "Azad: We stand by the constitution of India...we are willing to give up our lives for the constitution, but we condemn any act against the Constitution," he says.
Revoking Article 370 ends power-sharing deals between Indian govt and Kashmiri political elite
Leaving aside all the Constitutional-ese, Article 370 was, in essence, a compact between the Kashmiri political élite and the Indian republic: in return for wide-ranging powers, the local élite agreed to Indian rule. Today, that deal has ended. This will have a number of consequences. First, India has always governed in Kashmir through local parties. In 1953, when Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was seen as supporting independence, he was arrested, but other local leaders, like GM Bakshi and GM Sadiq came on board with India. Now, New Delhi is saying it doesn't need the help of a local élite. It will run the show directly, as a Union Territory. No one can say predict how this will pan out.
What a glorious day: Ram Madhav
Tweeting minutes after Amit Shah proposed to revoke Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, BJP's National Secretary Ram Madhav took to Twitter and heartily welcomed the move. "What a glorious day," he tweeted.
"Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?🙏 (sic)."
Darkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba Mufti
Leaders from across the spectra reacted to the biggest news of the day as Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha announced that Article 370, that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be abrogated, thus making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory. According to the latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Amit Shah will brief all NDA MPs.
Calling it the "darkest day in Indian democracy', Mehbooba Mufti said, "Decision of Jammu and Kashmir leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K (sic)". "It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising it’s people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises."
Jammu and Kashmir to be Union Territory with legislation
Under the proposed law that Amit Shah introduced in the Rajya Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory now with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh to be a Union Territory without legislation.
Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
After Home Minister Amit Shah moves resolution in Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir, ruckus ensues in Rajya Sabha. Shah tells Rajya Sabha that the government will be introducing four Bills on Jammu and Kashmir at once.
Amit Shah rises to table J&K Reservation Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
Home Minister Amit Shah rises in Rajya Sabha to table Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha today. Congress members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien opposed the tabling saying that the members of the Opposition benches should be informed about bills that are being taken up for consideration in the Parliament.
Amit Shah rises to address Rajya Sabha
Centre likely to remove Article 35A, Article 370
According to the CNN-News18, Centre is mostly likely to revoke both Article 35 A and Article 370.
What is Article 35 A
Incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential order, Article 35A confers special rights and privileges upon the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and prohibits people from outside the state from buying/purchasing any immovable property in the state. The article authorises the state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of J&K and provide them with notable benefits exclusive only to them. Meanwhile, Article 35A proscribes non-permanent residents from permanently settling in the state, buying immovable property, acquiring land, applying for government jobs, any kind of scholarships and aids and other public welfare projects.
What is Article 370
This Article specifies that except for Defence, Foreign Affairs, Communications and ancillary matters (matters specified in the Instrument of Accession), the Indian Parliament needs the state government's concurrence for applying all other laws. Thus, the state's residents lived under a separate set of laws, including those related to citizenship, ownership of property, and fundamental rights, as compared to other Indians.
Similar protections for unique status exist in tribal areas of India, including those in Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Nagaland. However, it is only in the case of Jammu and Kashmir that the accession of the state to India is still a matter of dispute between India and Pakistan, still on the agenda of the UN Security Council and where the Government of India vide 1974 Indira-Sheikh accord committed itself to keeping the relationship between the Union and Jammu and Kashmir within the ambit of this Article.
Visuals from Doda; security forces have been deployed in the area
Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are suspended for Monday and restrictions imposed in several districts as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment. The authorities imposed night curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district, while restrictions were imposed in many districts of Jammu division and Srinagar, officials said.
The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Monday midnight as a precautionary measure, they said. "There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions (in Srinagar district) shall remain closed," according to an order.
Amit Shah to address Parliament
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Rajya Sabha at 11 am today, and Lok Sabha at 12 over the Kashmir issue. The BJP has issued whips to all its MPs to ensuring that they are present at the Parliament today.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha chairman has decided to delay Zero Hour submission today due to ‘Urgent Legislative Business’. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 demanding suspension of business today and discussion over Kashmir issue.
Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad among the first to reach Cabinet meeting
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday, amid speculation that the government may take some decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were the first to reach the prime minister's residence, where the meeting is taking place, officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week. Speculation has been rife that the Centre has plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.
The Cabinet normally meets on every Wednesday and the reasons for convening a meeting on Monday has not been disclosed by the government yet.
BJP is murdering democracy in Jammu and Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has condemned the rising tensions in Kashmir in the backdrop of the three most prominent politicians of the Valley being put under house arrest and section 144 imposed in Srinagar.
"What sort of politics is the BJP indulging in here? Democracy is being murdered in Jammu and Kashmir," he said, adding that his party is prepared to raise the issue in the Parliament today and further seek clarification from the prime minister.
Rajya Sabha to discuss Kashmir starting 11 am
According to the latest reports, Rajya Sabha will discuss the Kashmir situation at 11 am today. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita had given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue. Lack of clarity by the Government of India over the current Kashmir situation has come under severe criticism especially after three mainstream and top state leaders, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone, were put under house arrest on Sunday night.
Expect ruckus in Parliament today over Kashmir issue
Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue. Apart from them, Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have also given adjournment motion notice to the House. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.
Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha will meet at 10 am today in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting, ANI has reported.
Meanwhile, PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz donned black bands before entering the Parliament as a mark of protest over the situation in Kashmir.
Sensex also falls over 450 points
As tension in Jammu and Kashmir mounts, rupee tumbled 85 paise or 1.22 percent against the dollar and is trading at 70.43. Sensex also falls over 450 points 1.2 percent to trade at 36,651.
Cabinet meeting underway at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
After the cabinet security meeting, full cabinet meeting is currently underway at the prime minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. According to reprots, the Cabinet will apprise the senior leaders and ministers of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what the government is planning to do going ahead.
Mobile Internet services have been suspended in Kashmir Valley, the officials said, adding that satellite phones were being provided to police officials and district magistrates. The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from midnight.
As per the order, there will be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.
Amit Shah met with Doval and home secy Rajiv Gauba
Earlier on Sunday, Amit Shah is reported to have met with top security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, and is believed to have discussed the ongoing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi was also seen leaving the Home Minister’s office. It was not known whether he had a separate meeting with the minister or was part of the internal security meeting, with the NSA present.
Manish Tewari,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury give Adjournment Motion notice over Kashmir issue in Lok Sabha
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has given an adjournment notice on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the prevailing tensions and situation in Kashmir. Apart from Tewari, senior party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.
All communications snapped in Jammu and Kashmir
All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, more journalists confirmed on social media. Even TV networks and landlines are not working.
Cabinet meeting at 9.30 am today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg
The meeting scheduled for 9.30am comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.
Narendra Modi meets with Amit Shah, Ajit Doval at PM's residence
According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the prime minister's residence. Cabinet Committee on Security meeting will be held at 9 am today, the channel further reported.
Paramilitary forces have been deployed across Kashmir, while satellite phones have reached civil administration officials. On Sunday evening, a directory with the satellite numbers of administrative officials – deputy commissioners and senior police officers – appeared on social media.
Not only mobile and internet services, but landlines and television networks were snapped too
The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is confusing right now for there is no way of knowing what is happening in the state. While the administration has jammed all mobile and internet services, a few journalists on Twitter reported that landlines and television network connections have been snapped too. "Creating a black hole as we await the cabinet announcement," Barkha Dutt tweeted.
No Section 144 in Ladakh; schools and colleges to function normally
Schools to reopen normally in Ladakh region on Monday after summer vacations, ANI reports. The report adds that classes will resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions as well.
Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.
No idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good: Abdullah
A few hours after the leaders were put in house arrest, Abdullah said, "While I’ve been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I’ve no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn’t look good" and urged the people to stay calm.
'Please stay calm', tweet Kashmir leaders
The top three mainstream leaders — Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — who were placed under house arrest on Sunday night, took to twitter and requested everyone to "stay calm".
Sharing his detention news on social media, Lone tweeted, "Detained yet again. first detained in Delhi. Then in Sringar in 1990. Those detention centres were very harsh. Our workers r being sought by the police. My prayers with them. And hope they stay calm."
In a series of tweets after he was placed under house arrest, Abdullah urged the people of Kashmir to have faith and to stay calm. "To the people of Kashmir, we don’t know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that whatever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM."
World watches as people and their voices are being muzzled in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
In a series of tweets, former chief minister of state and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Hearing reports about internet being snapped soon including cellular coverage. Curfew passes being issued too. God knows what awaits us tomorrow. It’s going to be a long night. In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together & will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what’s rightfully ours."
The former chief minister also commented on the decision to put a few leaders under house arrest. "How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India."
Allah save us, tweets Omar Abdullah minutes before being placed under house arrest
A little while before he was placed under house arrest, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: “I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us.”
Section 144 imposed in Srinagar
The government order said Section 144 would come into effect in Srinagar from the midnight of August 5 and remain in force till further orders. While ruling out curfew, the order also said public meetings or rallies would be disallowed and there would be “no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed”.
Situation tense in Valley; Mehbooba, Omar under house arrest
The heightened uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir took a turn for the worse as the government late Sunday night imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district and placed the top leadership of the state — National Conference leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, among others — under house arrest. Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference's chief Sajad Lone has been placed under house arrest too.
Internet services were entirely shut down in several parts of the Valley.
Rajya Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Bill
Look at how states are different from UTs
UT status not permanent for Jammu and Kashmir, says Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the Union Terrority status is not permanent with respect to Jammu and Kashmir and 'state' status will be restored once peace returns in the region. "I hope that we rise above vote-bank politics," he said, asking for support from other parties.
Issue over president's order on scrapping Article 370
The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 given by President Ram Nath Kovind said that the president "in concurrence of the government of state of Jammu and Kashmir" is making the order. Since the state was under President's Rule and had the governor acting as the head of the state, there is confusion over how the order claimed to have been made with the agreement of the state government. Since the governor acts on the advice of the Central government, the move to repeal Article 370 has entirely been taken by the Central government.
Union Territories with and without legislatures
Article 370 responsible for Jammu and Kashmir's poverty, claims Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370 "crushed democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre was revoking the Article to end bloodshed in the state. He said that Article 370 is the reason terrorism existed, hampering development in Jammu and Kashmir. He also called it anti-women, and anti-Dalit. "Article 370 is responsible for Jammu and Kashmir's poverty," he claimed.
Resolution to scrap Article 370 to be tabled in Lok Sabha tomorrow
Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, after which a voice vote favoured the tabling of the Bill on Tuesday.
Move to scrap Article 370 isn't rabbit from a magic hat: Sitharaman
As several Opposition parties sought to know in the Rajya Sabha why the ruling BJP was in a hurry to scrap Article 370, Nirmala Sitharaman defended the Centre's stand. She said, "It is something the country has been waiting for the last 70 years. Even our manifesto mentioned the need to abrogate Article 370, so it is not something we brought out suddenly like a rabbit from a magic hat."
MEA briefs P5 nations on scrapping of Article 370
The Ministry of External Affairs is briefing the envoys of the US, UK, Russia, China, and France, reported CNN-News18 on the developments related to the scrapping of Article 370. The briefing is only to avoid any misunderstanding and inform them about the processes following by the Parliament.
Scrapping of Article 370 has been part of BJP's core ideology, says LK Advani
Soon after the central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, veteran BJP leader LK Advani said that it's a "bold step towards strengthening national integration."
"I am happy with the government's decision to revoke Article 370 and I believe that it is a bold step towards strengthening national integration," Advani said in a statement. "The scrapping of Article 370 has been a part of BJP's core ideology since the days of Jan Sangh. I congratulate the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister Amit Shah for this historic initiative and pray for peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh," he added.
Why are you in a hurry, Kapil Sibal asks NDA govt in Rajya Sabha
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal lashed out at the NDA in Rajya Sabha. "You don't want to debate (on the resolution on Article 370). Why are you in such a hurry? Did you hold any consultations with any stakeholders? Because you have the numbers in the House, this is your meaning of democracy? You talk about 'sabka sath, sabka vishwas, sabka vikas'. But you will walk alone just because you have the numbers? If you think this is a historic day, then I feel you will also see many such historic days in the future. We will stand here and protect the Constitution," he said.
Left parties protest in Delhi
CPM shared visuals from a protest in Delhi organised by the Left parties against the "murder of democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir. It said, "We denounce measures taken by Modi government. They are illegal and unconstitutional. This is not an issue confined to Jammu and Kashmir alone; they constitute an attack on democracy, secularism and Constitution."
Scrapping Article 370 unilaterally is against Constitution's essence, says Amarinder Singh
On Article 370, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said, "You can bring it to Parliament, you can have a discussion, if two-third majority is available in both Houses then you change the Constitution, you can do away with Articles 35A, 370 or whatever. But doing it unilaterally like this, without consultation with Kashmiri people, political parties or without taking it through Parliament, this is against the very essence of the Constitution."
FirstCut by Manjul
What scrapping Article 370 means for Kashmir and India
Article 370 is what mainly allowed Kashmir's accession to India as it guaranteed special status to the Valley and gave Jammu and Kashmir exemption from the Indian Constition. The scrapping of Article 370 would affect the political status of the state. India was a legitimate power in Jammu and Kashmir because of this Article. Once it's gone, India will be reduced to an occupational force in the region.
You can't use Article 370 to modify Article 370: Chidambaram
During the debate on the resolution in Rajya Sabha, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, "You cannot modify Article 370 by an order under Article 370. It enables ou to modify such other provisions under the Consitution. It's beyond my comprehension to understand how you can modify the Article... I know this is your manifesto promise. You said you will repeal Article 370. But in repealing Article 370, you are unleashing forces which you cannot control."
He further said: "Momentarily you may think you have scored a victory, but you are wrong and history will prove you to be wrong. Future generations will realise what a grave mistake this House is making today."
SP opposes bill, NCP likely to abstain from voting
BSP, AAP, AIADMK, TDP, BJD and YSRCP have announced support for the Central government on the resolution on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, While Samajwadi Party (SP) has opposed the bill, BJP's ally JDU staged a walkout. Meanwhile, NCP said is will abstain from voting on the resolution.
NSA Ajit Doval likely to visit Valley today
According to reports, NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir on Monday, along with other senior security officials, to review the situation on ground. Doval had visited Srinagar last week ahead of the Centre's announcemnet on its decision to revoke Article 370.
Why didn't Centre consult stakeholders, asks Ram Gopal Yadav
In Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav asked why the Central government did not consult stakeholders. He asks why the State had to be split into Union Territories. He asked the AAP why they were supporting the resolution and sought to know why Home Minister Amit Shah was in a hurry to pass the resolution.
Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps, says ruling PTI
Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the announcements made by India on abolishing Article 370, saying that no unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. "As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination," it said.
Benefits of removing Article 370: Social amalgamation will reduce the threat of militancy
According to the MHA's publication, some of the biggest advantages of abolishing Article 370 are as follows:
1. The state, upon removal, will prosper economically and socially.
2. Social amalgamation will reduce the threat of militancy.
3. Kashmir could be one of the top tourist destinations after complete development.
4. It will also prove to be good diplomacy to deal with Pakistan over territorial disputes.
5. It will politically give chance to all parties to rule the state and allow its development.
The problem with Article 370
The MHA leaflet notes that the rise of unemployment and terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir are consequences of Article 370's existence. It states that "because of Article 370, there are very less industries, which is directly related to employment. This means that because of this provision, people have to migrate to other states in search of jobs. Also it has become a terrorist prone region because of this Article. Due to Article 370, RTE, RTI, CAG and many Indian laws aren’t applicable in Kashmir which has a situation of corruption."
The biggest sticking points of this contentious part of the Indian Constitution, as spelled out by the document are as follows:
MHA outlines rationale for ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status in booklet
Senior home ministry officials privately distributed a leaflet among some journalists that outlines the rationale for abolishing Article 370, stating, "[T]he provision empowering the state with 'special' status has always been the elephant in the room. Jammu and Kashmir, along with its sensitive topography, appears like a foreign policy issue, instead of a domestic one due to its status in our Constitution. There exists an unnecessary chasm between citizens of Kashmir and the rest of India."
Scrapping Article 370 'unconstitutional', 'deceitful' says AG Noorani
Calling it "utterly and palpably unconstitutional", constitutional expert A G Noorani, who has also authored books about Kashmir, including Article 370: A Constitutional History of Jammu and Kashmir, told Huffington Post India, "An unconstitutional deed has been accomplished by deceitful means. For a fortnight, the Governor and other people told a whole load of lies. And I am sorry that the Army Core Commander (Chief) was also enlisted to spread this false thing of inputs from Pakistan. It was all a falsehood. They have undermined the Army’s non-political character. This is patently unconstitutional. Now, this can go to the Supreme Court and no one knows how the Supreme Court will decide."
No legal, constitutional fault in Centre resolution on Article 370: Constitution expert
Constitution expert Subhash Kashyap spoke to ANI on Article 370 and said that constitutionally the resolution is sound. "No legal and constitutional fault can be found in it. Government has carefully studied the matter. As for the question, if it's a political decision, I have nothing to say on that."
Welcome courageous step by govt: RSS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) welcomed Centre's resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir: We welcome the courageous step by government. This was very essential for the interest of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the entire country. Rising from selfish motives and political differences, everyone should welcome and support this move."
BJP reduced the passage of Article 370 a mere formality in Parliament, here's how
Government has been continuously treating Parliament as a rubber stamp and undermining the sanctity of Supreme Court judgments as well. Article 370(3) says that President may, by public notification, declare that Article 370 ceases to operate provided that recommendation of Constituent Assembly is necessary. But Supreme Court had earlier stated that Article 370 has become a permanent part of Constitution of India, cannot be abrogated and since Constituent Assembly doesn't exist anymore, the mandatory provision of getting its recommendation cannot be fulfilled.
In Parliament, Amit Shah argued that Constituent Assembly means the State Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir and since Jammu and Kashmir is under President Rule right now, all powers of State Assembly will vest with Parliament. Even so, the President brought out the notification even before Parliament, which includes both Houses, could recommend the same, reducing the passage of this resolution to a mere formality.
MHA puts all states on maximum alert after Centre resolution on Article 370
In an advisory issued to the chief secretaries, directors-general of police of all states and Union territories and commissioner of police of Delhi, Joint Secretary SCL Das said that in the wake of "some important decisions" taken concerning Jammu and Kashmir, "it is essential that this occasion is not allowed to be misused by inimical and anti-social elements to cause breach of security, peace and public harmony in any part of the country.
Stressing on the need for immediate instructions be issued to security and law enforcement agencies in all states, the joint secretary said "put them on maximum alert so as to pre-empt and prevent any breach of security or public order".
