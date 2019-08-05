Jammu and Kashmir News Updates: Amit Shah claims Article 370 'crushed democracy' in state; MEA briefs P5 nations on developments

Jammu and Kashmir News LATEST Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in the Rajya Sabha that Article 370 "crushed democracy" in Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre was revoking the Article to end bloodshed in the state. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs briefed the envoys of the US, UK, Russia, China, and France, on the developments related to the scrapping of Article 370.

According to a report by The Print, the Centre had decided in February to scrap Article 370. It was because of the 14 February Pulwama attack that the Narendra Modi government decided to postpone the move. The report quoted an MHA source source as saying that a decision to announce the plan ahead of the Lok Sabha election was taken during a meeting between then finance minister Arun Jaitley, BJP chief Amit Shah, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and ex-home minister Rajnath Singh.

NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Kashmir on Monday, along with other senior security officials, to review the situation on ground. In Rajya Sabha, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav asked why the Central government did not consult stakeholders. He asks why the State had to be split into Union Territories. He asked the AAP why they were supporting the resolution and sought to know why Home Minister Amit Shah was in a hurry to pass the resolution.

The BJP-led Union government has been continuously treating Parliament as a rubber stamp and undermining the sanctity of Supreme Court judgments as well. Article 370(3) says that President may, by public notification, declare that Article 370 ceases to operate provided that recommendation of Constituent Assembly is necessary. But Supreme Court had earlier stated that Article 370 has become a permanent part of Constitution of India, cannot be abrogated and since Constituent Assembly doesn't exist anymore, the mandatory provision of getting its recommendation cannot be fulfilled.

In Parliament, Amit Shah argued that Constituent Assembly means the State Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir and since Jammu and Kashmir is under President Rule right now, all powers of State Assembly will vest with Parliament. Even so, the President brought out the notification even before Parliament, which includes both Houses, could recommend the same, reducing the passage of this resolution to a mere formality.

"Pakistan strongly condemns and rejects the announcements made today by the Indian Government regarding the "Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir". The "Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" is an internationally recognised disputed territory. No unilateral step by the Government of India can change this disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan. As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps. Pakistan reaffirms its abiding commitment to the Kashmir cause and its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of "Occupied Jammu and Kashmir" for realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination," said the official statement from Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Historian Ramachandra Guha likened the current President's move to one of his predecessor's — that of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. "President Kovind does a Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed," Guha tweeted. Ahmed was the President when Emergency was imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi. On the night of 25 June,1975, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declared a state of Emergency after a hush hush meeting with Indira Gandhi earlier in the day.

Emergency was approved without discussion with the Parliament or even the Cabinet of ministers. Many years on, Ahmed has been criticised as acting like a mere 'rubber stamp' for the whims of Indira Gandhi. Guha hinted President Kovind has just done the same.

Slamming the NDA government for passing the resolution on Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, MDMK chief Vaiko said, "You have played with the sentiments of people of Kashmir. When additional army personnel were deployed there, I was worried. Kashmir should not become Kosovo, East Timor and South Sudan. I am opposing this Bill (Article 370). This is a day of shame, shame, shame...this is murder of democracy."

Indian Army and the Indian Air Force have been put on high alert today following the scrapping of Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government in Parliament. While Shiv Sena and a few other NDA allies have welcomed the decision, JD(U) has vehemently opposed it.

Soon after home minister Amit Shah announced in Rajya Sabha that the state of Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated, revoking Article 370, and the Jammu and Kashmir region will be an Union Territory with a legislature, political leaders from across the spectrum reacted to it. Calling it a "monumental decision", former finance minister Arun Jaitley said, "The decision of the government will help the people of J&K the Most. More investment, more industry, more private educational institutions, more jobs and more revenue. While the Article 370 and Article 35A decision benefits the residents of J&K the most, the Kashmir regional leaders feel that they will not be able to whip up the fake issue of ‘sentiment vs. benefit’ to the people."

Livid over the reports of Indian government revoking Article 370, former CM Mehbooba Mufti asked What did Jammu and Kashmir get for acceding to India. According to the former chief minister, the move by the Centre will cause probably another "partition along communal lines". "Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same in parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated," Mufti tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah announces that Article 370 that grants Jammu and Kashmir special status will be revoked amid major ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. Under the proposed law, Jammu and Kashmir will now be a Union Territory now with legislature, and not a state. Ladakh to be a Union Territory without legislation.

Congress members Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien opposed the tabling saying that the members of the Opposition benches should be informed about bills that are being taken up for consideration in the Parliament.

While Jammu and Kashmir has been put under unprecendented lockdown amid security crises, home minister Amit Shah will address the Parliament today — Rajya Sabha at 11 am, Lok Sabha at 12 — over the prevailing situation in Valley. BJP has also issued whips to all its MPs to be present at the Parliament today.

After the cabinet security meeting, full cabinet meeting is currently underway at the prime minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. According to reprots, the Cabinet will apprise the senior leaders and ministers of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and what the government is planning to do going ahead.

Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha over Kashmir issue. Apart from them, Lok Sabha members Manish Tewari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have also given adjournment motion notice to the House. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir issue.

Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha will meet at 10 am today in Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber inside Parliament. Kashmir issue will be taken up in the meeting, ANI has reported.

Union Cabinet meeting has been scheduled for 9.30 am today. It comes in the backdrop of mainstream Jammu and Kashmir leaders — National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference chairman Sajad Lone — being placed under house arrest on Sunday night.

All means of communications have been snapped in Jammu and Kashmir, more journalists confirmed on social media. Even TV networks and landlines are not working.

According to CNN-News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the prime minister's residence. Cabinet Committee Security meeting will be held at 9 am today, the channel further reported. Paramilitary forces have been deployed across Kashmir, while satellite phones have reached civil administration officials. On Sunday evening, a directory with the satellite numbers of administrative officials — deputy commissioners and senior police officers — appeared on social media.

A little while before he was placed under house arrest, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted: "I believe I’m being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is, then I’ll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us."

Three of Jammu and Kashmir's most prominent politicians — Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone — were put under house arrest late Sunday night amid a massive security-built up in the state. The government on Monday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar district with effect from midnight, which shall remain in force till further orders.

Regarding the house arrest, police officials were quoted as saying by PTI that they would not be allowed to move out of their houses. However, no official confirmation was immediately available. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order.

Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

"It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the government order read.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services were partially suspended in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, in view of the prevailing security situation in the region in recent days.

This comes three days after the Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache.

With inputs from agencies