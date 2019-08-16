Kashmir news updates: India's UN envoy slams Pakistan's 'alarmist' approach, says scrapping Article 370 has no external ramifications

Kashmir news LATEST updates: India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said at the UN headquarters, "Our position was and remains that matters related to Article 370 are entirely an internal matter of India. The recent decisions are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, socie-economic development is enhanced for our people...We are committed to gradually removing all restrictions. Since the change is internal to India, it has not made any difference to our external orientation."
After the UNSC meeting ended in New York, Pakistan's UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi told reporters, "We stand ready for a peaceful settlement of the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. This meeting nullifies India's claim that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter. The whole world is discussing the occupied state. It (Pakistan's efforts) will not end here; it will only end when justice is done to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."
The UN Security Council on Friday began a rare closed door meeting to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan, backed by its all-weather ally, China, requested "closed consultations" on the issue.
India suspended the Jodhpur-Munabao Thar Link Express on Friday. Earlier, there was confusion and speculation over the continuation of the train service since Pakistan railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad rejected India's request to review the decision of closing down the operations of the Samjhauta and Thar Express trains last week.
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that the communication clampdown and curfew imposed in the Kashmir Valley was a "preventive measure" against any loss of life and that the restrictions will be "gradually" eased over the weekend.
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam begins addressing media on restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Rajasthan on Friday for the International Army Scout Masters competition, also paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in Pokhran.
The defence minister also weighed in on the rising tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said,"Till today, our nuclear policy has been 'no first use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subramanyam is reportedly likely to address the media on Friday at 2 pm, during which he is expected to announce the easing of restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley — which has been under a curfew and a communications clampdown for the last 12 days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.
While the Jammu and Kashmir government secretariat and other public offices are likely to start functioning from Friday, the easing of public restrictions will depend on the day's developments after the weekly 'namaaz'.
A spokesperson said that the government will be watching the situation during the Friday prayers and based on the day's developments, relaxations could be considered for the general public as well.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, heading a special bench of the Supreme Court hearing petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the bench was inclined to give the Narendra Modi-led government "some time" to bring stability to the restive region which is under numerous restrictions since its autonomy was stripped last week.
The bench was hearing a petition against the curfew and communications clampdown imposed by the government, filed by Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin. Gogoi said, "We will give it a little time, I have read in the newspaper today that by evening, broadband and landlines will be on."
The Supreme Court special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday adjourned the hearings of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 due to the pleas being "defective" on technical aspects. The petitions are likely to be listed for next week, and the petitioners have been asked to "fix" the technical mistakes in their petitions, reports said.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday, during the hearing of advocate ML Sharma's petition challenging the abrogation of Article 370, slammed the lawyer's petition for being "poorly drafted".
"What is this petition? This is simply not maintainable. What kind of petition is this?" Gogoi questioned Sharma. "I read your petition for half an hour but could not understand what is this petition about," he added.
The United Nations Security Council on Friday is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on India's action of revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status, which resulted in strong objections from Pakistan. Reportedly, the meeting will take place behind closed doors.
Poland, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10.00 am (7.30 pm IST). It is extremely rare for the UNSC to discuss the conflict-ridden region, ownership of which is disputed by both, India and Pakistan. The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Kashmir was in 1965.
Friday's discussion is not considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as a closed-door consultation, which is becoming increasingly common, AFP reported.
The UNSC's move comes after China formally asked the global body for "closed consultations" on the Narendra Modi government's abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which provided autonomy to the state. Pakistan, Beijing's closest ally, had also written a letter on the issue to the council president soon after India announced its decision.
"China asked for closed consultations on the Security Council agenda item 'India Pakistan Question'. The request was in reference to the Pakistani letter to Security Council President," a diplomat was quoted as saying by PTI. Islamabad had called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said.
Qureshi has sent a formal letter to the president of the Security Council, Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka, through country's Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting. Qureshi said the letter will also be shared with all members of the UNSC.
"I have requested in the letter that a special meeting of the Security Council should be called to discuss those actions of India which we consider as illegal and against the UN resolutions," he said.
Qureshi had air-dashed to Beijing for consultation with the Chinese leadership on the issue of raising the Kashmir issue at the UNSC. He had also said that China backed Pakistan on the issue and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang told him he believed "China will stand up for justice on the Kashmir issue".
During his bilateral meeting with China's foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday in Beijing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed that the decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter for India.
He said the issue related to changes in a temporary provision of the Constitution of India and was the sole prerogative of the country. Jaishankar noted that the legislative measures were aimed at promoting better governance and socio-economic development and there was no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
"India was not raising any additional territorial claims. The Chinese concerns in this regard were therefore misplaced," he said. Jaishankar told Wang that these changes had no bearing on Pakistan as it was an internal matter.
"It did not impact the LoC. Where India Pakistan relations are concerned, Chinese side should base its assessment on realities. India, as a responsible power, had shown restraint in face of provocative Pakistani rhetoric and actions. India has always stood for normalisation of the ties in an atmosphere free of terror," he said.
After India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on 5 August and announced the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pakistan announced that it will approach the UN Security Council against New Delhi's decision.
India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to "accept the reality".
Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 23:34:04 IST
India's UN envoy slams Pakistan, say restrictions in J&K will be gradually removed
India's Permanent Representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said at the UN headquarters, "Our position was and remains that matters related to Article 370 are entirely an internal matter of India. The recent decisions are intended to ensure that good governance is promoted, socie-economic development is enhanced for our people...We are committed to gradually removing all restrictions. Since the change is internal to India, it has not made any difference to our external orientation. India remains committed (to ensure) that the situation there remains calm and peaceful. We are committed to all the agreements that we've signed on this issue.
"We note that there were some who tried to project an alarmist approach to the situation which is far from the ground realities. Of particular concern is that one state is using terminology of 'jihad' against and promoting violence in India including by their leaders. Violence is no solution to the problems we face. We are in consistent in all our positions that all issues will be resolved bilaterally and peacefully... We stand ready to continue our efforts towards peaceful resolution of all issues in an atmosphere free of violence."
UNSC meeting nullifies India's claim of J&K being an internal matter: Pakistan's Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan's UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi said at the UN headquarters, "We stand ready for a peaceful settlement of the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. This meeting nullifies India's claim that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter. The whole world is discussing the occupied state. It (Pakistan's efforts) will not end here; it will only end when justice is done to the people of Jammu and Kashmir... The people may be locked up, their voices may not be heard in their own land, but their voices were heard today at the UN and will always be heard because Pakistan will stand by them and extend full support."
India's actions challenged China's sovereign interests, says Chinese representation at UNSC
The Chinese representative at the UNSC addressed the media after the informal meeting concluded. "The status of Kashmir is undecided... It's obvious that the constitutional amendment has changed the status quo is Kashmir, causing tensions in the region. China is deeply concerned and opposes any unilateral decisions. We call upon the relevant parties to exercise restraint. India's action has also challenged China sovereign interests and violated bilateral agreement. China is seriously concerned.
Asserting that both India and Pakistan are China's friendly neightbour, he said that the two nations should find a proper solution to their maintian peace and security in the region.
Imran Khan calls up Donald Trump
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan called up US president Donald Trump just before the UNSC meetin began. According to reports, the phone conversation lasted for several minutes and Khan apprised Trump of the situation in Kashmir.
What to expect from the informal UNSC meeting
The outcome of the UNSC meeting will not be a formal pronouncement as the consultations are informal in nature. One can, however, expect a statement from the council asking Pakistan and India to show restraint in their actions.
India and Pakistan are not attending the meeting, which is open only to the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. China, a permanent member of the UNSC and close ally of Pakistan, had asked for "closed consultations" in the Council, which began its deliberations at 10 am (7:30pm IST) in the Security Council's consultations room.
UNSC 'closed-door' meeting begins in New York
India suspends Jodhpur-Munabao Thar Link Express
CNN-News18 reported that India has suspended the Jodhpur-Munabao Thar Link Express.
Earlier, there was confusion and speculation over the continuation of the train service since Pakistan railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad rejected India's request to review the decision of closing down the operations of the Samjhauta and Thar Express trains last week.
The Thar Link Express only operated on Satudays, starting from Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station on the outskirts of Jodhpur, to reach Munabao in Barmer on the International Border. The train then would cross over to Pakistan.
J&K govt's press statement on situation
In a press release, the Jammu and Kashmir government said that 12 of the 22 districts are currently "functioning normally", with some limited night-time restrictions in five of these. "The measures put in place have ensured that there have been not a single loss of life or serious injuries to any one during the course of maintaining peace and order. We have prevented any loss of human life despite concerted efforts by the terrorist organisations, radical groups, and continuing efforts by Pakistan to destabilise the situations,' it said.
Pakistan dials Dominican Republic’s foreign minister
Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called his counterpart in Dominican Republic, Octavio Vargas, to apprise him about the situation in Kashmir. Dominican Republic is a UNSC non-permanent member.
Phone, public movement restrictions to be eased area-wise, says Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday announced that restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370 would be rolled back over the weekend.
He said, "We are now taking steps to ease the restrictions. Schools will be opened area-wise, so that studies don't suffer. Restrictions on movement in public will be removed area by area, and public transport will also begin. Preventive detentions are being continuously reviewed, based on law and order situations.
"Life in jammu and kashmir is expected to become normal in the coming few days."
'Not a single loss of life in Kashmir': BVR Subrahmanyam
Briefing the media regarding the gradual normalcy that is expected to return to Jammu and Kashmir over the weekend, state chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Friday lauded the "people of the state" and the Narendra Modi-led government for "not a single life being lost" in the tense security situation in the state for the past 12 days, since the government abrogated Article 370 that provided autonomy to the restive region.
He said, "12 of the 22 districts are functioning normally. Preventive measures have ensured that there has not been a single loss of life, in the process of maintaining law and order, despite efforts by Pakistan and radical groups to destabilise the situation."
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary says 'gradual easing' of restrictions to begin tonight
BVR Subrahmanyam, Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary, in a press conference on Friday said that the restrictions on phone connectivity and public movement will be "gradually" lifted and normalcy will be returned to the restive region over the weekend. Asserting that the detentions of "some individuals", including the restrictions, were to dissuade cross border terrorism or militant action, Subrahmanyam said that the preventive detentions of local politicians, leaders, and activists are being "constantly reviewed".
BVR Subrahmanyam begins addressing media on restrictions in Kashmir Valley
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, in a media conference regarding the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the Centre had put in certain steps as a precautionary measure against cross-border terrorism after the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in the state. "A few preventive detentions of certain individuals were made within the law," he said.
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary begins media briefing
Pakistan likely to submit two points in UNSC meeting today
After Pakistan, backed by China, formally asked for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the Kashmir issue, the international body is scheduled to hold a closed-door consultation on the restive region on Friday.
Reportedly, Pakistan is likely to present two points at the UNSC meeting, the first of which is "the UN resolution on Kashmir issue" and the second is the "humanitarian concerns over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir."
Sanjay Raut says abrogation of Article 370 is 'beginning of unform civil code'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was the "beginning" towards bringing in a uniform civil code in the country. He said, "The government has brought the triple talaq bill and revoked Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, it is a beginning towards bringing a uniform civil code in the country. I think it will be implemented in the country soon."
Rajnath Singh says India's 'no first use' nuclear policy depends on circumstances in future
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Rajasthan on Friday for the International Army Scout Masters competition, also paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in Pokhran.
The defence minister also weighed in on the rising tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said,"Till today, our nuclear policy has been 'no first use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."
Birendra Singh says Amit Shah is 'man of steel'
Senior BJP leader Birendra Singh on Friday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing in the abrogation of Article 370, that gave Jammu and Kashmir a degree of autonomy and accorded it a special status.
Singh said, "What didn't happen in 70 years, has happened in 70 days. Sardar (Vallabbhai) Patel was the Iron Man, because steel was not there back then. Today we have stainless steel in the country, so I would say Amit Shah is the man of steel."
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter writes to Amit Shah, says 'I fear for my life'
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, on Thursday, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning him about New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and the law under which she had been detained in her house.
Iltija has also released a voice message saying she has been detained at her home, NDTV reported, where she said that almost all lines of communication with Kashmir have been snapped by the government to prevent a backlash to its decisions.
"I am being treated like a criminal and I am under constant surveillance. I fear for my life along with those Kashmiris who have spoken up," she described in the audio message.
Read the entire report here
Pakistan launches crackdown on Indian ads, sale of Indian movies
The Pakistan government has launched a crackdown on the sale of CDs of Indian movies after New Delhi revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to a media report on Friday. The crackdown is the latest in series of measures announced by Pakistan in reaction to revocation of special status of Kashmir by India.
Schools, colleges in Jammu and Kashmir to reopen on Monday
Schools and other educational institutions are likely to reopen in the Kashmir Valley from Monday, 19 August, reports said.
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary to address media at 2 pm
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subramanyam is reportedly likely to address the media on Friday at 2 pm, during which he is expected to announce the easing of restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley — which has been under a curfew and a communications clampdown for the last 12 days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.
Satya Pal Malik 'satisfied' with security situation in Kashmir Valley on Independence Day
Easing of restrictions on public life to be decided based on today's developments, says govt
While the Jammu and Kashmir government secretariat and other public offices are likely to start functioning from Friday, the easing of public restrictions will depend on the day's developments after the weekly 'namaaz'.
A spokesperson said that the government will be watching the situation during the Friday prayers and based on the day's developments, relaxations could be considered for the general public as well.
State administration directs govt employees to report to work today
Kashmir remains shut for 12th consecutive day
Kashmir remained shut for the twelfth consecutive day on Friday, even as the authorities relaxed restrictions on the movement of people in Srinagar. "Restrictions on the movement of people have been eased in most parts of the Valley. The situation so far has remained peaceful," a senior official of the state administration said.
He said while the deployment of security forces on the ground remains as earlier, people were allowed to move around the city and other towns. The state administration has directed government employees to report at work from Friday through a radio announcement.
(PTI)
Satya Pal Malik's adviser says return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley possible with support of 'all stakeholders'
Farooq Khan, who is the adviser to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, has said that the complete return of Kashmiri Pandits to the restive Kashmir Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.
Would like to give Centre some time to bring stability, says CJI
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, heading a special bench of the Supreme Court hearing petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the bench was inclined to give the Narendra Modi-led government "some time" to bring stability to the restive region which is under numerous restrictions since its autonomy was stripped last week.
The bench was hearing a petition against the curfew and communications clampdown imposed by the government, filed by Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin. Gogoi said, "We will give it a little time, I have read in the newspaper today that by evening, broadband and landlines will be on."
Six similar petitions filed on situation in Kashmir, four are 'defective'
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, sharply critical of "defective" petitions filed challenging the Centre's abrogation of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that of six petitions filed on the issue, four had "defects that are yet to be cured".
Demanding an answer on why defective petitions were being filed in a politically and socially sensitive issue, Gogoi said, "We accommodate you in between Ayodhya hearing and this is what we get in return."
Ranjan Gogoi refuses to dismiss ML Sharma's petition because other petitions 'may be affected'
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, pulling up advocate ML Sharma for a "defective, poorly drafted" petition in the politically and socially sensitive case of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that he had read the lawyer's plea "for half an hour" but had not understood what the pleadings or prayer was.
He said, "What kind of petition is this? What are your pleadings, prayer. We don't want to dismiss it because it might affect other petitions. In a matter of this nature, how can you file such a petition?"
SC adjourns hearing of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, to be listed for next week
The Supreme Court special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday adjourned the hearings of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 due to the pleas being "defective" on technical aspects. The petitions are likely to be listed for next week, and the petitioners have been asked to "fix" the technical mistakes in their petitions, reports said.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi slams ML Sharma's petition, says 'couldn't understand it'
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday, during the hearing of advocate ML Sharma's petition challenging the abrogation of Article 370, slammed the lawyer's petition for being "poorly drafted".
"What is this petition? This is simply not maintainable. What kind of petition is this?" Gogoi questioned Sharma. "I read your petition for half an hour but could not understand what is this petition about," he added.
Hearing of plea challenging abrogation of Article 370 begins in SC
Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta are also present in the Chief Justice of India's courtroom.
Petitions challenge bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, curfew and communications restrictions in state
Advocate ML Sharma has challenged the Centre's scrapping of provisions of Article 370 which has resulted in the creation of two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin, meanwhile, has sought directions for restoring of all modes of communication, including mobile internet and landline services, throughout the state to provide an enabling environment for the media to practise its profession.
Special bench to hear petitions of ML Sharma and Anuradha Bhasin
A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.
SC to hear two petitions on regarding Kashmir today
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear two petitions challenging the Centre's action of abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The petitions, filed by an advocate and an editor of a Kashmiri newspaper, will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
UNSC to hold meeting over Kashmir issue today
The United Nations Security Council on Friday is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on India's action of revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status, which resulted in strong objections from Pakistan. Reportedly, the meeting will take place behind closed doors.
Poland, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10.00 am (7.30 pm IST). It is extremely rare for the UNSC to discuss the conflict-ridden region, ownership of which is disputed by both, India and Pakistan. The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Kashmir was in 1965.
