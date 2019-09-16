Kashmir issue LATEST updates: Pakistan minister slams Modi govt over Farooq Abdullah's detention, says even Delhi's most loyal is treated as enemy

Kashmir issue LATEST updates: Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry condemned the house arrest of Farooq Abdullah and said that it "shows how alienated is #ModiSarkar that even most loyal of Delhi are now being treated as enemy". He further told the Indian government that it should "show some respect" to him as he is "too old".
Pakistan media reports have said that an FIR has been registered against students and youth for chanting slogans against Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, during his rally in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah's detention under Public Safety Act by calling it 'unfortunate'. "It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is not only a misfortune for the country but for everyone. It is very demoralizing and is a very harsh decision taken," he added.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP took to Twitter to lash out on Article 370 and called the law the 'greatest human rights violation' by quoting Union minister Jitendra Singh, who had said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were held by ransom by their own leaders for decades.
AIMIM's leader Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Jammu and Kashmir government and questioned why a former chief minister ( Ghulam Nabi Azad) had to seek permission from the apex court to travel to the Valley.
"It shows that there is no normalcy in Kashmir. If govern claims that everything is normal then why can't politics be done", said Owaisi.
Responding to the SC order, allowing Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Kashmir, he said, "I am thankful to the SC. I would like to thank my team of lawyers for filing the petition. There was no politics involved in my petition, I have many issues to talk about but I raised the matter on humanitarian ground. I raised the voice on behalf of the people of Kashmir through this petition," reports ANI.
He also noted the fact that CJI Ranjan Gogoi had show concern over the situation in Kashmir and has held that the view that he should visit Jammu and Kashmir to see how things are moving.
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik called on prime minister Narendra Modi today, reports ANI.
While addressing a public function on Saturday, Malik said that the message from Narendra Modi when he took charge of the erstwhile state was to make it “shine so much” that the people of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) would want to come and settle in the state.
The governor added that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past
Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said in Supreme Court that he may visit Jammu and Kashmir if “requirement arises.” "If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Supreme Court has sought a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on whether the High Court is accessible for litigants. The order has come to be passed on a plea filed by child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly alleging difficulty in accessing the High Court.
The Supreme Court said that it was “difficult to approach” Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha's petition on condition of children in Jammu and Kahmir.
“This is an extremely serious submission. We must verify this. We will not go into the aspect of children just yet.” said SC. It ordered report form the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
Supreme Court issues notice in plea by Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to enter the Jammu and Kashmir, interact with people and allowed him to visit four districts in Kashmir: Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu.
Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, has sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members.
The Supreme Court on directed the Centre and State to ensure that normal life is restored in Jammu and Kashmir after revocation of Article 370, keeping in mind national safety and security.
The Centre has also asked the Union Of India and J&K government to file an affidavit over petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. It has fixed the matter to 30 September
The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on Tamil Nadu politician and MDMK chief Vaiko's habeas corpus petition for former Jammua and Kashmir cheif minister, Farooq Abdullah, who is detained post the abrogation of Article 370.
The hearing is listed for 30 September, reports Live Law
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 -- which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President's rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state.
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will be also hearing a bunch fresh petitions, including the one filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to visit his family members and relatives.
Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, has sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members.
Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference party led by Sajjad Lone has also challenged the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the state Re-organization Bill.
Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha have also filed a plea against the alleged illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of special status.
A plea of Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK founder Vaiko is also listed for hearing, in which he has sought a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under detention following abrogation of Article 370, before the court.
In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a "peaceful and democratic" annual conference, being organised in Chennai on September 15, on the occasion of birthday of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C N Annadurai.
The plea of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury who had moved the apex court seeking to see his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami is also among the batch of petitions listed for hearing.
The top court had allowed him to pay a visit to Tarigami but with certain conditions and had granted him liberty to file a report on his return.
The plea of Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin seeking removal of media restrictions imposed in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 will also be taken up along with some other petitions.
Will take legal course to challenge Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA: National Conference
Pakistan minister condemns Farooq Abdullah's detention
Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry condemned the house arrest of Farooq Abdullah and said that it "shows how alienated is #ModiSarkar that even most loyal of Delhi are now being treated as enemy". He further told the Indian government that it should "show some respect" to him as he is "too old".
PDP's Tahir Syeed says Centre misleading SC about Kashmir situation
PDP spokesperson Tahir Syeed wrote on Facebook the Centre was "repeatedly misleading the Supreme Court" about the Kashmir situation and claimed that there is an "undeclared Emergency" in the region.
"Fundamental rights of Kashmiris are suspended, state is fully militarised, politicians are in jails, phone and internet services (are) blocked, educational institutions and shops are closed, (there is) no public transport on roads and they say life is normal in Kashmir," he said.
Attacking the Narendra Modi government, he said, "Present dispensation in New Delhi is hell-bent on to destroy every institution and suppress every voice raised against the regime. Friends this is not democracy but Demon-Crazy."
FIR against youth in PoK for chanting anti-Imran Khan slogans, says Pakistani media
Pakistan media reports have said that an FIR has been registered against students and youth for chanting slogans against Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, during his rally in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at J&K govt, questions claims about normalcy in Valley
AIMIM's leader Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at central government and questioned why a former chief minister (Ghulam Nabi Azad) had to seek permission from the apex court to travel to Kashmir.
"It shows that there is no normalcy in Kashmir. If govern claims that everything is normal then why can't politics be done", said Owaisi.
Ghulam Nabi Azad condemns Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah's detention under Public Safety Act by calling it 'unfortunate'. "It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is not only a misfortune for the country but for everyone. It is very demoralizing and is a very harsh decision taken," he added.
Ghulam Nabi Azad thanks Supreme Court for order on visit to Kashmir
Responding to the SC order, allowing Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Kashmir, he said, "I am thankful to the SC. I would like to thank my team of lawyers for filing the petition. There was no politics involved in my petition, I have many issues to talk about but I raised the matter on humanitarian ground. I raised the voice on behalf of the people of Kashmir through this petition," reports ANI.
He also noted the fact that CJI Ranjan Gogoi had show concern over the situation in Kashmir and has held that the view that he should visit Jammu and Kashmir to see how things are moving.
Restrictions removed from Jammu and Ladakh: Centre to SC
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre told the Supreme Court that 100 percent restrictions were removed from Jammu and Ladakh. "There is complete storage of stocks of medical facilities, and 90% of medical shops are open. About 8,96,000 LPG cylinders were home delivered," said Mehta.
Satya Pal Malik calls on Narendra Modi, say reports
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik called on prime minister Narendra Modi today, reports ANI.
While addressing a public function on Saturday, Malik said that the message from Narendra Modi when he took charge of the erstwhile state was to make it “shine so much” that the people of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) would want to come and settle in the state.
The governor added that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past
Will visit Jammu and Kashmir if need arises: CJI Gogoi
Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said in Supreme Court that he may visit Jammu and Kashmir if “requirement arises.” "If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir," he said
CJI seeks report from Jammu and Kashmir HC on condition of children
Supreme Court has sought a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on whether the High Court is accessible for litigants. The order has come to be passed on a plea filed by child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly alleging difficulty in accessing the High Court.
The Supreme Court said that it was “difficult to approach” Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha's petition on condition of children in Jammu and Kahmir.
“This is an extremely serious submission. We must verify this. We will not go into the aspect of children just yet.” said SC. It ordered report form the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
SC allows Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit four districts in Srinagar
Supreme Court issues notice in plea by Ghulam Nabi Azad who had sought permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir, interact with people there. The apex court allowed him to visit four districts in Kashmir: Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu.
Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, has sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members.
SC tells govt to file affidavit on pleas against scrapping Article 370, listed for 30 September
The Supreme Court on directed the Centre and State to ensure that normal life is restored in Jammu and Kashmir after revocation of Article 370, keeping in mind national safety and security.
The Centre has also asked the Union Of India and J&K government to file an affidavit over petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. It has fixed the matter to 30 September
Supreme Court asks Centre, state to ensure normal life restored in Valley
The apex court has asked the Centre, state to ensure normal life is restored in Jammu and Kashmir, subject to the national interest and security. "Schools, hospitals, public transport should function properly," said Supreme Court.
Media professionals are facilitated for, says AG Venugopal
Attorney General, KK Venugopal, appearing for Union of India, told the Supreme Court that landline and many other communication facilities are being provided to media professionals for their work.
SC allows ailing CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami to return to Kashmir
Apex court hears the plea of CPM Sitaram Yechury who had moved the apex court seeking to see his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami in Jammu and Kashmir. SC allows Tarigami to go back to Kashmir.
The court, however, declines to pass orders on detention, movement etc
SC sends notice to Centre over Vaiko's petition
The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on Tamil Nadu politician and MDMK chief Vaiko's habeas corpus petition for former Jammu and Kashmir cheif minister, Farooq Abdullah, who is detained post the abrogation of Article 370.
The hearing is listed for 30 September, reports Live Law
SC to hear Kashmir Times editor plea against media restrictions in the Valley
The top court is going to hear the petition of Anuradha Bhasin, the Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, who told the court that even after a month of annulling provisions of Article 370, journalists in the Valley were "not allowed to move freely".
"It is difficult for journalists to travel beyond Srinagar, making it difficult to report," the editor further alleged.
SC set to hear MDMK founder Vaiko's plea to produce ex-CM Farooq Abdullah in court
A plea of Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK founder Vaiko is also listed for hearing, in which he has sought a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under detention following the abrogation of Article 370, before the court.
In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a "peaceful and democratic" annual conference, being organised in Chennai on 15 September, on the occasion of the birthday of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C N Annadurai.
SC to hear child right activists plea against alleged illegal detention of children in the Valley
Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha have also filed a plea against the alleged illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of special status
SC to hear petition challenging revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference party led by Sajjad Lone has also challenged the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the state Re-organization Bill.
Ghulam Nabi Azad's petition to visit Kashmir also to be taken up by SC today
Senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to visit his home state to inquire about the well being of his family members.
Azad said he has filed the petition in his personal capacity and it is apolitical.
CJI to preside over three-judge bench today
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will be also hearing a bunch fresh petitions.
SC to take up petitions against Article 370 abrogation today
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370, the validity of the imposition of President's rule and the related restrictions on communications and public movement mposed in the state.
