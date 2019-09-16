Kashmir issue LATEST updates: Pakistan minister slams Modi govt over Farooq Abdullah's detention, says even Delhi's most loyal is treated as enemy

Kashmir issue LATEST updates: Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry condemned the house arrest of Farooq Abdullah and said that it "shows how alienated is #ModiSarkar that even most loyal of Delhi are now being treated as enemy". He further told the Indian government that it should "show some respect" to him as he is "too old".

Pakistan media reports have said that an FIR has been registered against students and youth for chanting slogans against Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, during his rally in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah's detention under Public Safety Act by calling it 'unfortunate'. "It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is not only a misfortune for the country but for everyone. It is very demoralizing and is a very harsh decision taken," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP took to Twitter to lash out on Article 370 and called the law the 'greatest human rights violation' by quoting Union minister Jitendra Singh, who had said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were held by ransom by their own leaders for decades.

AIMIM's leader Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at Jammu and Kashmir government and questioned why a former chief minister ( Ghulam Nabi Azad) had to seek permission from the apex court to travel to the Valley.

"It shows that there is no normalcy in Kashmir. If govern claims that everything is normal then why can't politics be done", said Owaisi.

Responding to the SC order, allowing Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Kashmir, he said, "I am thankful to the SC. I would like to thank my team of lawyers for filing the petition. There was no politics involved in my petition, I have many issues to talk about but I raised the matter on humanitarian ground. I raised the voice on behalf of the people of Kashmir through this petition," reports ANI.

He also noted the fact that CJI Ranjan Gogoi had show concern over the situation in Kashmir and has held that the view that he should visit Jammu and Kashmir to see how things are moving.

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik called on prime minister Narendra Modi today, reports ANI.

While addressing a public function on Saturday, Malik said that the message from Narendra Modi when he took charge of the erstwhile state was to make it “shine so much” that the people of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) would want to come and settle in the state.

The governor added that the “tremendous work” done by him cannot be matched by the elected governments that have served the former state in the past

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said in Supreme Court that he may visit Jammu and Kashmir if “requirement arises.” "If requirement arises, I may visit Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Supreme Court has sought a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on whether the High Court is accessible for litigants. The order has come to be passed on a plea filed by child rights activist Enakshi Ganguly alleging difficulty in accessing the High Court.

The Supreme Court said that it was “difficult to approach” Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha's petition on condition of children in Jammu and Kahmir.

“This is an extremely serious submission. We must verify this. We will not go into the aspect of children just yet.” said SC. It ordered report form the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Supreme Court issues notice in plea by Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to enter the Jammu and Kashmir, interact with people and allowed him to visit four districts in Kashmir: Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramullah and Jammu.

Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, has sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members.

The Supreme Court on directed the Centre and State to ensure that normal life is restored in Jammu and Kashmir after revocation of Article 370, keeping in mind national safety and security.

The Centre has also asked the Union Of India and J&K government to file an affidavit over petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370. It has fixed the matter to 30 September

The Supreme Court has issued notice to the Centre on Tamil Nadu politician and MDMK chief Vaiko's habeas corpus petition for former Jammua and Kashmir cheif minister, Farooq Abdullah, who is detained post the abrogation of Article 370.

The hearing is listed for 30 September, reports Live Law

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday pleas challenging abrogation of provisions of Article 370 -- which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, validity of imposition of President's rule and the related restrictions imposed in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer will be also hearing a bunch fresh petitions, including the one filed by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to visit his family members and relatives.

Azad, who had tried to visit the state twice after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir but was sent back from the airport by the authorities, has sought a nod from the top court to visit his family members.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference party led by Sajjad Lone has also challenged the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the state Re-organization Bill.

Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha have also filed a plea against the alleged illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of special status.

A plea of Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK founder Vaiko is also listed for hearing, in which he has sought a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under detention following abrogation of Article 370, before the court.

In his plea, Vaiko has said that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a "peaceful and democratic" annual conference, being organised in Chennai on September 15, on the occasion of birthday of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

The plea of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury who had moved the apex court seeking to see his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami is also among the batch of petitions listed for hearing.

The top court had allowed him to pay a visit to Tarigami but with certain conditions and had granted him liberty to file a report on his return.

The plea of Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin seeking removal of media restrictions imposed in the valley after the abrogation of Article 370 will also be taken up along with some other petitions.