Kashmir floods: SDRF rescues 165 students trapped in Shopian school as Rambiara river water levels rise

Srinagar: Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 165 students on Friday from a school in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir after they got trapped due to rising water level in Rambiara stream, an official spokesman said.

Governor NN Vohra reviewed the flood preparedness with his advisor BB Vyas and officers from other departments. Vohra directed the divisional commissioner, Kashmir and all deputy commissioners of Kashmir division to establish control rooms and notify helpline numbers for the information of the public.

"Police with the help of SDRF rescued 165 students of Government Boys School Hirpora, Shopian who were trapped in the deluge because of flood in the river," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on Friday, on the directions of the governor, a team of officers from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department carried out a safety audit of the embankments of the rivers and nallahs for any corrective action that may be required to be taken. The chief engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control Department was directed to deploy teams all along the river embankments to ensure that all the vulnerable spots are treated and the embankments are immediately strengthened wherever required.

The secretary of the department also undertook extensive tour of Sangam area in Anantnag district for assessment of the situation.

The people living along the embankments of river Jhelum and other streams and low lying areas of south Kashmir have been asked to remain vigilant. All the deputy commissioners have been asked to keep adequate supplies available at rescue and relief shelters and to maintain a close watch on the vulnerable and critical areas. The deputy commissioners have been advised to ensure that dewatering is started immediately in low lying areas.