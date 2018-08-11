You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kashmir family contradicts army's claim, says slain 'foreign' militant in Baramulla encounter was their missing son

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 11, 2018 23:22:37 IST

Srinagar: A north Kashmir family on Saturday claimed that one of the five militants, killed in a gunfight with the Indian Army on Thursday and passed off as foreigners, was their son.

Representational image. Sameer Yasir

Representational image. Sameer Yasir

The family living in Langate town in the Kupwara border district lodged a missing report about their son Muzaffar Ahmad Mir at the police station on 9 August — the day the five militants were killed in the Rafiabad gunfight in the neighbouring Baramulla district.

Police sources said the report was filed by his father Bashir Ahmad Mir.

A protest shutdown was held in Langate on Saturday after the family's claim.

The Army on Friday said all the five militants killed in the gunfight in Dooniwari forest area of Rafiabad were foreigners belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The army said the group had recently infiltrated into the Kashmir Valley from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 23:22 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores