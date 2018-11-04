You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kashmir experiences season's first snowfall; maximum temperature in Valley at least 10 degrees below normal

India FP Staff Nov 04, 2018 16:12:19 IST

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday received the season's first snowfall. Cold wave like conditions gripped the Valley due to continuous downpour. PTI

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday received the season's first snowfall. Cold wave like conditions gripped the Valley due to continuous downpour. PTI

The snowfall, which began in the higher reaches of the Valley on Thursday, has considerably brought down the maximum temperature in Kashmir. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, which is at least 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. PTI

The snowfall, which began in the higher reaches of the Valley on Thursday, has considerably brought down the maximum temperature in Kashmir. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius, which is at least 10 degrees below the norm for this time of the year. PTI

Where life went on as usual in many parts of the state, others faced difficulty. Several important roads including the key Jammu-Srinagar Highway has been blocked. Snowfall in Srinagar has also led to cancellation of several flights from the state capital. Twitter/@IndianFootball

Where life went on as usual in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, people in other parts of the state faced difficulty. A football field is seen covered with snow in Srinagar. Twitter/@IndianFootball

The state also reported flooding of roads, particularly in most parts of Srinagar. The snowfall has also caused massive damage to apple orchards, causing huge losses to apple farmers. PTI

The state also reported flooding of roads, particularly in most parts of Srinagar. The snowfall has also caused massive damage to apple orchards, causing huge losses to apple farmers. PTI

The state's tourism industry is upbeat that a good snowfall this winter will boost the arrivals to the Valley, specifically those who visit for skiing and other winter activities. PTI

However, the state's tourism industry is upbeat that a good snowfall this winter will boost the arrivals to the Valley, specifically those who visit for skiing and other winter activities. PTI


Updated Date: Nov 04, 2018 16:12 PM

Also See



fp-mobile




Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores