Kashmir clampdown: Curfew relaxed, but communication blackout remains as citizens await New Delhi's next move

11 August marks the seventh day of the government's clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir. The former state has been badly hit with educational institutions closed, tourism halted, communication down, and locals wondering what next. Kashmir's tourism, the backbone of its economy, was the first casualty of the government's decision. At the Srinagar airport, David, a tourist from London, was leaving. “We don’t think it is safe to be in Srinagar. So, we are moving out to New Delhi,” he said.

Srinagar's Winterfell Cafe, a small restaurant on Boulevard Road, wears a deserted look. “We had foreign tourists for the first time in years,” said Kamran, the owner of the restaurant. “But everything has been shut in no time.” Kamran added that the restaurant would have to throw away all the food they'd stocked up but hoped things would return to normal.

Some are still stuck. A labourer from Bihar outside the Tourist Reception Center (TRC) in Srinagar said he and his companions have been trying to move out of the Valley for two days. “We don’t even have basic facilities,” he said. He added that their hosts asked them not to leave in haste and said it would have been better if they had not left their accommodations.

“Not prepared for long haul”

Some think they might run out of essential supplies if the government attempts to impose a prolonged curfew. “The people are not prepared for the long haul,” said Arshad Wani, a local youth. He added that the decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir took the public aback. “People are dumbstruck. No one knows what is happening on ground,” he added. He said he has been unable to speak to his sister due to the communication blackout.

Curfew was relaxed in many parts of the Valley on Saturday to allow the public to buy food and vegetables. But the biggest challenge for the security establishment and New Delhi will be easing restrictions on Eid. Will New Delhi do so? And if it does, will the public protest or celebrate Eid? Are Kashmiris happy with the abrogation of the special status? When will communication be restored? Thus far, there are more questions than answers.