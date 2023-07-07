Kashi's 'green farewell' to dead: Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat to soon get eco-friendly crematoriums

The Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh is known as the world’s largest cremation ground, and holds religious significance to Hindus. The Ghat is now set to undergo a significant transformation. As part of the redevelopment plan, the state government will establish environmentally friendly crematoriums, known as “greenatoriums,” at the historic Manikarnika Ghat. These greenatoriums will utilise eco-friendly methods for the cremation process, combining electric heaters and wood pyres within specially designed chambers.

In addition to the greenatoriums, the shamshan bhoomi at the ghat will also be revamped, and similar redevelopment plans are in progress for the Harischandra Ghat.

The innovative greenatoriums will use electric heaters within an enclosed cabinet to facilitate the cremation process while minimizing the release of harmful gases into the environment. By adopting this eco-friendly approach, the use of wood during cremation will be reduced by up to 80 per cent, resulting in cost savings.

According to a report by News18, the Uttar Pradesh government has enlisted the services of Planner India, a private firm, to oversee the implementation of the Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment project.

Planner India will be responsible for the establishment of a wood plaza, a visitor shelter, and the addition of 18 more cremation chambers across three platforms at the ghat. These improvements aim to enhance convenience for visitors during the cremation process.

On Friday, 7 July, PM Modi will visit UP and lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the redevelopment of the Manikarnika Ghat.

Among the other projects to be inaugurated in his home constituency of Varanasi, worth a total of Rs 12,000 crore, are the construction of 18 PWD roads, an international hostel building for girls at Banaras Hindu University, and the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology at Karsara village.

