You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kasauli shooting: Second victim succumbs to injuries 12 days after firing during demolition drive

India IANS May 13, 2018 15:12:50 IST

Shimla: Another victim of firing purportedly by a guest house owner during a demolition drive in the tourist resort Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh succumbed to his injuries on Sunday after battling for life for 12 days, police said.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Earlier, Assistant Town Planner Shaila Bala Sharma, 51, was shot dead by Narayani Guest House owner Vijay Singh during the demolition drive in Solan district.

Public Works Department employee Gulab Singh got bullet injuries when Vijay Singh fired at employees deployed to raze illegal constructions in the area on 1 May.

He was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh where he died.

The accused was arrested from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh two days after the crime. He is on police remand.

Vijay Singh fired at officials when they insisted on executing the apex court order to demolish illegal constructions at his guest house.

The apex court, which ordered the demolition of illegal constructions in 13 hotels and resorts in Kasauli area, took suo motu cognisance over the firing incident.

On 9 May, the court asked the state government to provide it with the names and designations of officers who were posted in Kasauli when unauthorised constructions were carried out.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta also sought a report from the state on specific steps taken to ensure that no unauthorised construction was being carried out in other parts of the state.

During the hearing, the bench told the Advocate General of Himachal Pradesh: "Unless you take action and remove four-five people from service, nothing will fall in line."


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 15:12 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores