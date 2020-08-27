KAS result 2020: KPSC releases Kerala Administrative Services prelims exam results, check at keralapsc.gov.in

The Kerala PSC Main exam was scheduled for July but has been postponed due to the delay in announcing the prelims results.

The Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary exam 2020 result has been declared by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on its official website. Candidates can check their scores at keralapsc.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the preliminary exam was conducted on 22 February.

Those who have qualified the prelims will be eligible to appear for the final, or mains, examination for selection to the post of KAS Officer (Junior Time Scale) Trainee STREAM – II in Kerala Administrative Service.

As per a report by NDTV, this is the first-ever KAS exam to have been held.

For reserved categories, the cut off marks have been lowered to ensure that there is adequate representation in the list. These candidates will only be considered for the main exam after they prove their community.

A total of 4.01 lakh candidates had registered for the exam which was held in two shifts — morning and afternoon — in more than 1,500 exam centres in Kerala.

The main exam will be descriptive in nature and will be conducted in two days. The questions will be in English and candidates can answer either in English or in Malayalam. The exam will be of 300 marks and it will be followed by an interview which will be of 50 marks.

The KPSC KAS Prelims result 2020 has been uploaded at the official website in a form of PDF.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - keralapsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the 'RESULTS' tab

Step 3: Tap on the links to check List 1 and 2 of prelims results

Step 4: The result page mentioning the registration number of the shortlisted candidates will open

Step 5: Press Ctrl+F to look for your registration number.

Click here to check KAS Prelim results 2020 List 1

To see the KAS Prelim results 2020 List 2, tap on here