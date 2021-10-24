Consuming food that is rich in fats or sugar on an empty stomach can make the body feel uneasy and bloated

Karwa Chauth one of the most auspicious and celebrated festivals in northern India. It is observed by married women, who fast on the day and pray for their husbands’ long life and prosperity. Karwa Chauth is celebrated in the eight-month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it is being observed on 24 October.

On this day, women fast from pre-dawn till moonrise. Women eat Sargi in the morning - a special thali meal prepared by mother-in-law for daughter-in-law. Sargi includes healthy food such as fruits and nuts. It also comprises traditional attires such as a lehenga or a saree along with jewelry.

However, fasting on Karwa Chauth can be difficult for many as one has to abstain from drinking water. Hence it is important to watch what one eats when she breaks her fast. Consuming food that is rich in fats or sugar on an empty stomach can make the body feel uneasy and bloated.

Here is a list of healthy food items that you can have while breaking the fast:

Smoothies, juices, and water: Keeping yourself hydrated after an entire day’s fast is important. Coconut water is an excellent way to cover up the loss of electrolytes and potassium in the body. Lemon juice works as a healthy antioxidant and smoothies made out of fresh fruits and berries can help in the reduction of bloating.

Dry fruits: Almonds, dates, and raisins are nutrient-dense and an immediate source of energy.

Fruits: Fruits that have water content such as watermelon and grapes, can cover up an entire day’s dehydration. Fruits also contain natural sugar and the fibre, which is beneficial for the human body.

Vegetables: Nutrients, fibre, energy — if you want all these at once, remember to include green vegetables such as spinach and broccoli in your platter.

Soup: At times, it gets difficult to have an entire meal after a day’s fast. In such cases, one can opt for lentil or chicken soups as they are rich in protein and can also be digested with ease.

Food to avoid while breaking the fast

Processed food: Avoid cheese, cream, and any kind of processed food as artificial preservatives, which inhibit not only the general metabolism but also the growth of the microorganisms in a human body.

Spicy food: Too much spices and chilies can upset an empty stomach and can lead to indigestion.

Coffee, tea, or alcohol: These can cause acidity if consumed after a fast. However, it is advisable to have drinks such as milk or buttermilk to soothe the body. Fermented foods such as yogurt are also a great way to keep the gut healthy as yogurt contains probiotics.