Karwa Chauth 2021: Here's some wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on the occasion
Karwa Chauth is marked every year in the Ashwin month (according to the Amavasyant calendar) and Kartik month (as per the Purnimanta calendar) on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day)
The festival of Karwa Chauth holds special importance among Hindu women as wives fast all day to pray for the well-being and long lives of their husbands. Also referred to as Karak Chaturthi, Karwa Chauth is marked every year in the Ashwin month (according to the Amavasyant calendar) and Kartik month (as per the Purnimanta calendar) on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day).
This year, the festival will be celebrated on 24 October. Many unmarried women too fast on the day to be blessed with ideal life partner. Women, on Karak Chaturthi, also worship Maa Parvati to seek her blessings.
On this day, women don't consume anything. They perform Karwa Puja in the evening and break the fast only after sighting the moon. Prayers are offered to the Moon god using Karwa or Karak, the earthen pot. Women who observe Karwa Chauth fast are said to be blessed with a happy married life.
On the special occasion, here's a few messages and wishes to share with your loved one:
- Marriage is ultimately a practice of becoming friends and Karwa Chauth is a day to celebrate that special friendship. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- A great marriage is not when everything is perfect, but when we try to make everything nearly perfect while enjoying the differences existing between us. Have a happy and blessed Karwa Chauth!
- Mutual admiration, respect, and never-ending love — this is all that I want in our marriage forever. Happy Karwa Chauth!
- The difference between a great marriage and an extraordinary marriage is life-long friendship and never-ending love. Happy Karwa Chauth dear husband!
- Salute Indian women for their sacrifice and love for their husbands. Happy Karwa Chauth.
- As you worship the moon god and pray for the long life of your husband, may you be blessed with all that your heart desires. Happy Karwa Chauth.
- As long as we fight the battles together, nothing else matters. Happy Karwa Chauth
- May the sight of the full moon fill your heart with happiness. Wishing you a blessed Karwa Chauth.
