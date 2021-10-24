Karwa Chauth is marked every year in the Ashwin month (according to the Amavasyant calendar) and Kartik month (as per the Purnimanta calendar) on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day)

The festival of Karwa Chauth holds special importance among Hindu women as wives fast all day to pray for the well-being and long lives of their husbands. Also referred to as Karak Chaturthi, Karwa Chauth is marked every year in the Ashwin month (according to the Amavasyant calendar) and Kartik month (as per the Purnimanta calendar) on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day).

This year, the festival will be celebrated on 24 October. Many unmarried women too fast on the day to be blessed with ideal life partner. Women, on Karak Chaturthi, also worship Maa Parvati to seek her blessings.

On this day, women don't consume anything. They perform Karwa Puja in the evening and break the fast only after sighting the moon. Prayers are offered to the Moon god using Karwa or Karak, the earthen pot. Women who observe Karwa Chauth fast are said to be blessed with a happy married life.

On the special occasion, here's a few messages and wishes to share with your loved one: