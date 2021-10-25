A number of women face various health issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure, which make fasting unfeasible. In such cases they can give the fasting a miss and stick to puja and rituals only

Karwa Chauth is one of the most auspicious festivals for married women who keep a day-long fast to pray for their husbands’ long life. This festival is widely observed in the northern part of India. This year the festival was celebrated on Sunday.

The upavasa (fasting) timing was from 6.27 am to 8.07 pm and the puja muhurat will begin from 5.43 pm to 6.59 pm.

On the day of Karwa Chauth, women break their fast after sighting the moon and drinking water from their husbands’ hands. However, the women who observe this fast should consider their health and wellbeing first.

A number of women face various health issues which make fasting unfeasible. In such cases women can give the fasting a miss and stick to puja and perform other important rituals only.

Below are a few cases in which women are advised to refrain from fasting:

Pregnant Women: Women who are pregnant undergo a lot of changes in their bodies and may face health issues if they fast. Besides, during pregnancy, women need a higher amount of nutrition and water throughout the day, so fasting on Karwa Chauth could adversely impact their health and the unborn child. Moreover, fasting in the first and third trimesters is highly risky.

Diabetes: Women who are currently undergoing treatment or are on medication for diabetes are advised against fasting as it could lead to increase in blood sugar levels as well as the risk of hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.

Blood Pressure: There are many who experience an imbalance in blood pressure regularly. So, fasting on Karwa Chauth may cause their blood pressure to fluctuate. A regularised diet and medicines play a decisive role in the control of blood pressure. So, people suffering from these issues should refrain from fasting.