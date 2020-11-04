Karwa Chauth 2020: Moonrise Time, significance of fast observed by women for long life of their husbands
The Chaurthi Tithi begins at 3:24 am on 4 November and continues till 5:14 am on 5 November.
Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated across the country on 4 November (Wednesday).
On this day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise and pray for the health, safety and long lives of their husbands.
The Karwa Chauth vrat, or fast, is very strict and women abstain from consuming a single drop of water after sunrise. They drink water and consume food only after seeing the moon.
The festival is celebrated as Atla Tadde in Andhra Pradesh. Women apply henna or mehndi, dress themselves in traditional garbs such as sarees or lehengas, and apply sindoor (vermillion) on their foreheads.
In North India, the festival is celebrated with pomp and fervour. After sunset, women congregate and listen to Karwa Chauth katha.
Women in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan pass karvas or earthen pots seven times among themselves. After the moon rises, they see it or its reflection in water through a sieve. They also offer water to the moon and then the husband offers water to their wife to break her fast.
Karwa Chauth fasting takes place during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Kartik.
The Karwa Chauth puja muhurat is from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm. The fasting or Karwa Chauth vrath or upavasa time is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm. Moonrise on Karwa Chauth 2020 day is at 8:12 pm.
The day also coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha.
