Karunanidhi passes away: Tamil Nadu declares holiday in schools, govt offices on Wednesday; film shows cancelled

India Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 07:49:58 IST

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions and government offices on Wednesday as a mark of respect to DMK president and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, who died on Tuesday evening.

File image of M Karunanidhi's supporters outside Kauvery Hospital. PTI

An official release from Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said all educational institutions, state government offices, public sector undertakings and government controlled bodies would remain closed on Thursday.

The treasury department would function with the skeleton staff, the release said.

Fuel stations and cinema houses across the state would remain shut as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

In a press release, Tamil Film Producers Council president Vishal Krishna said all programmes, including film shooting, audio releases and film shows across Tamil Nadu, have been cancelled tomorrow.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 07:49 AM

