Karunanidhi passes away: Stalin writes emotional letter to father, asks if he can call him 'appa' one last time

After Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday, his son and potential party heir MK Stalin penned an emotional letter, asking his "leader" if he could address him as "Appa" one last time.

Here is the full text of Stalin's letter:

Wherever you had traveled in the past, you've always left after letting us know. This time why did you leave us without a notice?

Where did you go, our leader? The one who has blended with my emotions, blood, thoughts, hearts and body. You wrote 33 years ago to inscribe 'The one who served restlessly is resting here' on your tomb. Now did you leave with a satisfaction that you've served a for the Tamils without a break?

At the age of 95 and 80 years of public life, did you leave, challenging everyone, with a thought who could conquer one such feat like you?

When I was addressing at Tiruvarur in your 95th birthday celebrations, I asked for half of the energy you possess. Now, I beg for half of your potential and the heart of CN Annadurai you won. Will you give me, my leader?

With that, we will win all your aspirations and make your dreams come true.

A request from crores of your brotherly souls. Just once tell, 'En uyirinum melaana anbu udan pirappugalae'. That will give us strength to function for 100 more years.

In all my life I've called you 'Thalaivare' more than calling 'Appa'. At least now, for once, can I call you 'appa', my leader?

Tearfully,

MK Stalin

With inputs from IANS