Karunanidhi health LATEST updates: According to reports, DMK working president MK Stalin said at an interview that party supremo Karunanidhi's health is stable and that doctors are monitoring his condition at the hospital.

Two Sri Lankan MPs Arumugam Thondaiman and Senthil Thondaiman visited the DMK chief Karunanidhi on behalf of the Sri Lankan president. They handed over a letter to DMK working president MK Stalin, in which Sri Lanka president Maithripala Sirisena wished the DMK chief speedy recovery.

Quoting Congress sources, India Today reported that party president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia are being updated on Karunanidhi's health. A decision on Rahul's visit will be made soon. Several politicians have visited the DMK president in the hospital so far. Congress was represented by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"Karunanidhi is fine," said DMK ministers Seloor Raju and Kadambur Raju who came to the Kauvery Hospital to enquire about the DMK chief's health status, as per a News18 Tamil report.

Actor Sarathkumar who visited Kauvery Hospital on Monday told the media that the DMK chief was doing good and would return home soon, Thanthi TV reported. MK Stalin has left the Kauvery Hospital while famous south Indian actors Sivakumar and Surya visited ailing DMK chief Karunanidhi at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, as per local media reports.

DMK supremo Karunanidhi is fighting with Yaman (the God of death) but he will return victorious, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko Kaveri after visting him at Kauvery Hospital on Monday, News18 Tamil reported.

Isha Yoga founder and spiritual guru Jaggi vasudev and MDMK general secretary Vaiko Kaveri also visited DMK chief Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital on Monday, News18 Tamil reported. E Palaniswami met Karunanidhi in the ICU. The Tamil Nadu chief minister said that the DMK chief is doing fine and a team of expert doctors team is monitoring him, according to reports.

Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam arrived at the Kauvery hospital to enquire about M Karunanidhi's health, according to sources. They were received by Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin. The health of DMK president and former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi was stable on Monday morning as he continues to be monitored round-the-clock by doctors at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, a Times of India report said.

According to Thanthi TV, DMK chief Karunanidhi's daughter Kanimozhi who had stayed at the hospital overnight has said that he is doing good and his well-wishers and party workers should be "brave" in these testing times.

There has been no announcement made for a leave at the Anna University or any other educational institute in Chennai as of now and people have been advised to not follow hearsay rumours.

Despite being lathicharged by the police, Karunanidhi's supporters remained undeterred outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai urging the hospital staff to update them about the DMK chief's health condition.

Karunanidhi's son and senior DMK leader MK Stalin urged supporters gathered outside the hospital to not indulge in violence as he assured them that the DMK chief was responding well to the treatment at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

DMK president M Karunanidhi continued to wage a grim battle for life on Sunday night, with the five-time chief minister facing a "transient set back" while undergoing treatment at a hospital here where delirious supporters cried and prayed for the leader.

"It is true that there was a transient set back. But it has been set right due to intensive medical care. Do not believe in rumours. He continues to be treated at the ICU," DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja told reporters at the hospital premises.

The announcement was greeted with loud cheers by the ardent admirers of Karunanidhi who have gathered in large numbers at the hospital. Hundreds of policemen are deployed in and around the hospital in upscale Alwarpet. A steady stream of DMK supporters visited the hospital since morning, but the crowd began swelling since 7.30 pm as news spread about the deterioration in his condition. "There was a transient setcback in the clinical condition of DMK president M Karunanidhi. With active medical support his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said at 9.50 pm.

Many party workers, especially women, were seen crying. They heaved a sigh of relief after the medical bulletin said he was breathing normally and his vital parameters had stabilised. Karunanidhi was hospitalised in the wee hours on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. He had undergone a procedure at the Kauvery Hospital for replacement of a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe normally.