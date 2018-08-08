You are here:
Karunanidhi funeral: Procession to begin from Rajaji Hall, DMK patriarch to be buried next to ex-chief minister CN Annadurai's mausoleum

India Press Trust of India Aug 08, 2018 16:36:36 IST

Chennai: The funeral procession of late DMK president M Karunanidhi will start at 4 pm on Wednesday and he will be laid to rest at Marina near the Anna memorial in Chennai, the party said.

File image of Karunanidhi's supporters. PTI

A party statement said the procession would begin from Rajaji Hall, where his mortal remains are kept for public homage, by 4 pm, and proceed through Sivananda Road and Thanthai Periyar Road to reach Anna Square.

He would be buried adjacent to mausoleum of former chief minister and his mentor CN Annadurai on the sands of Marina, it said. "Party supporters and public are requested to stay calm during the procession and pay their respects to the unparalleled leader," it said.

The golden casket in which the mortal remains of Karunanidhi would be laid to rest will have the engraving in Tamil, "Oivu edukamal uzhaithavan, idho oivu eduthu kondu irukiran", meaning "one who worked hard without taking rest, is resting in peace here."

Meanwhile, preparations were on in full swing at Marina beach for the burial of the departed DMK patriarch.


Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 16:36 PM

